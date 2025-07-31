Fix stipend delays, pay disparity: Senior resident doctors give ultimatum to gov

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Senior Resident Doctor Association (MSRDA), representing over 5,000 doctors, has threatened a state-wide agitation if its three key concerns are not addressed immediately. In an ultimatum to the state government and the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), MSRDA demanded regular stipend disbursement, equal pay for equal work, and a clear leave policy. (Representative Image) To address their issues, the MSRDA has demanded the regularisation of stipend payments, abolition of stipend disparity across BMC and DMER institutes, and a clear leave policy of 20 special leaves and 12 casual leaves annually. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The MSRDA called the government’s actions “systemic cruelty” as it flagged three key issues faced by senior resident doctors. Due to stipend delays of up to three months in several colleges, doctors at Grant government medical college, GMC Ambernath, and Chandrapur are facing financial distress and have not been paid since May. The gross stipend disparity leads to senior residents at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) peripheral hospitals earning significantly less than their counterparts working at the city’s more prominent hospitals. In addition, the absence of a leave policy leads to burnouts and even suicides among residents.

“If urgent action is not initiated on these fronts immediately, then the association will have no choice but to launch a state-wide agitation,” the association said in a letter addressed to DMER on Tuesday.

As per doctors, senior residents posted in Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, Bhabha Hospital in Kurla and Bandra receive a fixed monthly remuneration ranging from ₹64,000- ₹66,000. However, their counterparts in teaching hospitals including Cooper, Sion, Nair, KEM, receive over ₹90,000 per month, nearly ₹30,000– ₹40,000 more for the same work.

According to a government resolution (GR) passed on March 4, 2024, senior residents are to be paid more than ₹95,000 per month, but doctors said the GR is yet to be implemented. The MSRDA has approached the BMC multiple times over the last few years, writing a letter over a year ago and even two months ago.

Dr Abhijeet Hegle, president of MSRDA said, “This issue has remained the same since we were junior residents, we don’t get paid on time. We have written everywhere but it always falls on deaf ears.” He added that the association was waiting for a response from the government because they knew that a strike would take a toll on patient care. “The DMER has reached out to us, and we are hoping for a positive response,” said Helge.

Dr Abhijeet Holambe, a senior resident and psychiatrist at Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivali said, “As a young doctor, my morale is defeated. Many colleagues who are in the same position as me, earn 50% more than I do.” He added that his salary often comes at unreasonable dates in the middle of the month.

“We want to help people and be good doctors, but how can we do that when we are treated this way?” said Holambe. Many other doctors often turn to Holambe to talk about their mental frustration and burnouts, he said, highlighting the urgent need for a solution.

As per the MSRDA senior residents have to complete a mandatory one-year service at a hospital allotted to them after their post graduation, or pay a fee to avoid the service. The association added that during this phase, the lack of leaves often leads to severe burnouts and a decline in patient care and medical education in the state.

To address these issues, the MSRDA has demanded the regularisation of stipend payments, abolition of stipend disparity across BMC and DMER institutes, and a clear leave policy of 20 special leaves and 12 casual leaves annually.