Flamingoes spotted in Kharghar wetlands after 2 years and 7 months

After two years and seven months, the flamingoes are back in the Kharghar wetlands, creating a lot of buzz among the bird watchers and nature lovers in the area. Many residents in the area spotted these winged wonders on Friday evening and passed on the message so that more people could spot them.

“As we were strolling in the joggers’ area off Vastu Vihar society, we noticed these avian guests,” said an elated Naresh Chandra Singh.

Other nature lovers, Seema Tonk and Jyoti Nadkarni, also spent over a couple of hours till beyond the sunset on Friday enjoying the scenery and taking pictures.

Bird watchers and activists celebrated the development as a ‘Sankranti Day’ gift from Nature and exchanged notes on social media, Singh said. “Instead of flying kites, we had these lovely birds flying in,” he said.

“This reinforces the point that the mudflats, mangroves and wetlands of the area need to be protected for maintaining nature’s balance,” said NatConnect Foundation director BN Kumar, who has earlier complained to the government and the High Court-appointed mangrove committee about the destruction of mangroves and mudflats in Kharghar.

Kharghar has witnessed golden jackals earlier and researchers like Tarang Sarin have been spotting a host of butterflies and birds in the area. “It is this natural heritage and biodiversity that we have to protect and conserve,” Sarin said.

Kumar tweeted to Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray that being a lover of biodiversity, “he must make sure that the flora and fauna of Navi Mumbai and the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region is protected”. The government must look beyond South Mumbai, he said.

“Mangrove ecosystem not only hosts the sea forests but also other elements such as sparse mangroves, intertidal grasslands, mudflats, water bodies that are all of a great significance to the entire ecosystem,” said Nandakumar Pawar of Shri Ekvira Aai Pratishtan.

NatConnect, which is working with BNHS on Project MMR Biodiversity, said the latest developments will be highlighted in the documents to be submitted to the government.