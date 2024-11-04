MUMBAI: While Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) employees received Diwali bonuses of ₹29,000 before the enforcement of the model code of conduct on October 15, more than 25,000 employees of BEST, which operates under the civic body, have yet to receive any bonus. This discrepancy led to a flash protest by some BEST staff at the Magathane depot in Borivali on Sunday, disrupting bus services in the northern parts of the western suburbs. Flash protest by BEST staff over Diwali bonus disrupts bus services in Western suburbs

In response to the escalating tension, the BEST administration and union representatives are scheduled to meet on Monday to address the pending issue. With assembly elections approaching, the situation has sparked political debate.

Sources told HT that several BEST employees decided to abstain from work on the morning of November 3. Of the total scheduled 1,266 buses, there were only 1,159 - a shortage of 107 buses on the roads. The issue was resolved within a couple of hours, and the buses were back on the roads, an official said, adding that several unions have been invited to a meeting with BEST management on their various pending demands on Monday.

The issue, according to BEST unions, stems from employee dissatisfaction with the lack of a Diwali bonus. At the protest, employees expressed frustration with the administration and the unions, despite most unions being aligned with political parties.

“Over 25,000 BEST employees are yet to receive their Diwali bonus, even though BMC employees were granted a substantial amount. To mitigate the situation, I encouraged some union members to operate buses from neighbouring depots. The current government has neglected the welfare of BEST employees,” stated Suhas Samant, head of the BEST Kamgar Sena and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader.

Sources indicate that while BMC employees received ₹29,000 as a Diwali bonus, BEST employees have similar expectations. Employees on wet leases may also receive bonuses from their operators, said a source.

“This protest was initiated by the staff independently of union influence. We have formally requested that the administration allocate Diwali bonuses to BEST employees, as mandated. The BEST has yet to inform the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) to provide funds for this purpose,” said Shashank Sharad Rao, BJP leader and president of BEST Workers Union.

During the first half of Sunday, BEST operated 93% of the scheduled trips with approximately 82-87% of drivers and conductors on duty. “Service disruptions were mainly felt in Borivali, Kandivali, and Dahisar, but by mid-morning, operations were largely back to normal,” added another BEST official.

The Undertaking has been grappling with operational challenges, including the recent withdrawal of 280 buses by wet-lease operator Hansa Group and ongoing efforts to expand the fleet. The current situation has added to the strain on BEST’s ability to maintain seamless public transport services in the city.