Flyers stranded as Spice Jet delays, cancels flights

Mumbai: Chaos unfolded at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport’s (CSMIA’s) Terminal 1 on Wednesday night after three SpiceJet flights were cancelled and two were significantly delayed, leaving passengers stranded for hours. n a statement, a SpiceJet spokesperson said three flights—SG 631 (Mumbai–Delhi), SG 553 (Mumbai–Gorakhpur) and SG 669 (Mumbai–Bengaluru)—were cancelled on April 29. (Pic for representation/Reuters)

Three late-night departures—to Delhi, Gorakhpur and Bengaluru—were cancelled, while at least two Mumbai–Ahmedabad flights were delayed into the early hours of Thursday. With little clarity on departures, agitated passengers raised slogans inside the terminal and confronted airline staff; some also protested on the tarmac.

A passenger, Krishnakant Mishra, tweeted that there was a pathetic situation at Terminal 1, as multiple SpiceJet flights to Ahmedabad, Delhi, and Bangalore have reportedly been delayed, causing massive inconvenience to passengers.

Passengers alleged poor communication and lack of basic facilities, with several claiming they were left waiting for hours without food or water. Social media was flooded with complaints over prolonged delays, repeated rescheduling and discomfort.

“What the hell is wrong with SpiceJet flights! Been waiting at mumbai T1 airport since yesterday midnight and the flight keeps on being delayed!! Why cant these people understand punctuality and the value of people’s money and time!! Disgusting behaviour and hospitality! 9 hours!” A passenger, Shivangi Pathak, tweeted.

In one case, a few passengers alleged they were kept onboard amid a technical snag without adequate air-conditioning before being deboarded after further delay.

“Despite repeated complaints, no immediate deboarding arrangements are made. Ladders are not brought in time, and even after the decision to deboard, we are forced to wait further because buses do not arrive. This is not merely a delay. This is a serious failure of passenger safety, operational competence, and basic customer care. I expect a full refund, Compensation for harassment and distress, A formal explanation and accountability for this gross negligence,” another passenger, Shaun, said.

Airline staff cited an aircraft shortage when questioned by passengers.

“Utterly unacceptable experience with SpiceJet on Flight SG269 from Bengaluru to Mumbai. Originally scheduled for 10:35 PM, the flight is first rescheduled to 2:40 AM. After further delays, passengers are finally boarded around 3:30 AM. Just before takeoff, the pilot announces a technical fault and returns the aircraft to the bay. We are then told the issue is fixed and departure will happen in 15 minutes. Thirty minutes later, the same technical issue persists,” a passenger tweeted.

In a statement, a SpiceJet spokesperson said three flights—SG 631 (Mumbai–Delhi), SG 553 (Mumbai–Gorakhpur) and SG 669 (Mumbai–Bengaluru)—were cancelled on April 29 due to operational reasons, including the grounding an aircraft and adverse weather at the previous station, which caused the crew to reach flight duty time limitations. The airline is operating additional flights today to accommodate the affected passengers.

The airline added that two Mumbai–Ahmedabad services were delayed due to weather disruptions at earlier sectors and have since departed. “We regret the inconvenience caused and are operating additional flights to accommodate affected passengers,” the spokesperson said.