Foreign investors prefer Maharashtra: Samant

The state government has succeeded in maintaining its position as the leading destination for foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country, Uday Samant, minister for industries, told the council on Thursday. Mumbai, India - January 06, 2023: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari along with Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar and Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant during the All-India Marathi Literary Conference 2023, at Worli, in Mumbai, India, on Friday, January 06, 2023. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

Responding to a question raised by PWP (Peasants and Workers Party of India) member Jayant Patil under the house rule of 97, alongside Pravin Darekar from BJP and others, Samant claimed the state had attracted foreign investments worth ₹28,868 crore from multinational companies in the last three months.

The Central government recently released a comprehensive list of FDI across the country for the specific period, he said. “Maharashtra emerged as the front runner, reaffirming its position as the preferred destination for foreign investors,” Samant said and expressed satisfaction over the state’s achievement, highlighting its robust business environment.

He further said that an anticipated investment of around ₹35,000 crore is expected in Raigad district alone in the coming days. “We have established a substantial land bank in the MIDC area in Raigad,” the minister said, adding that the district administration has successfully acquired land through negotiations with project-affected individuals.