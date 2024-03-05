Former RPF constable Chaudhary seeks transfer to city jail

MUMBAI: The Dindoshi sessions court on Monday directed the superintendents of Arthur Road and Taloja jails to submit a report regarding the feasibility of housing former RPF constable Chetansinh Chaudhary there. Chaudhary had allegedly gunned down his immediate superior and three Muslim passengers on the Jaipur Mumbai Express on October 31 last year and is currently lodged at Akola Central Prison. HT Image

During the hearing on Monday, Chaudhary’s lawyers Amit Mishra and Jaywant Patil submitted a plea before the court seeking his transfer from the ‘unsafe’ Akola jail, located 570 km away from Mumbai, to a ‘safer’ prison in the city. The former constable had not been produced in court despite the issuance of multiple production warrants, they told the court, praying that he be shifted to Mumbai Central Prison (Arthur Road Central Prison) or Taloja Central Prison near Panvel.

“Initially when the Metropolitan magistrate court, Borivali remanded the applicant to judicial custody, he was kept in Thane Central Prison. But suddenly without informing the applicant or his advocates, the superintendent jailor of Thane Central Prison shifted the applicant to Akola Central Prison,” said the application.

Noting that Chaudhary had not been brought before the court for long, additional sessions judge AA Ayachit issued a notice to the jail superintendent of Akola Central Jail to produce him in court. He also directed the Borivali railway police station to issue a production warrant accordingly.

Additionally, the court called for a report from the superintendents of Arthur Road Central Prison and Taloja Central Prison regarding the feasibility lodging Chaudhary there, to expedite legal proceedings.

According to the police, a little after 5am on October 31, 2023, when the Jaipur Mumbai Express had crossed the Vaitarna station, Chaudhary shot his senior colleague ASI Tikaram Meena with his service rifle. He then killed a passenger, identified as 60-year-old Abdul Kader Bhanpurwala, in the same compartment before killing two other passengers – Asgar Ali Abbas Shaikh and Syed Saifuddin – in another compartment. Thereafter, he leaned his weapon against the seat, and launched into a hate-filled rant targeting Muslims, which he asked the passengers to record on their phones for the media’s consumption, the police said.