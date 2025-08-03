MUMBAI: The Achole police in Nalasopara have registered an FIR against YS Reddy, the suspended deputy director of Town Planning at the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC), who allegedly amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The case follows a report from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which recovered cash and jewellery worth ₹31.48 crore from his properties in Hyderabad and Virar during searches in June. Former VVCMC town planning official booked for amassing ₹ 31.48 crore in disproportionate assets

Reddy also faced an inquiry regarding his alleged connection with the construction of 41 illegal buildings in Vasai East, which were demolished earlier this year as per orders of the Bombay high court.

The FIR, filed on Friday, is based on a complaint by PSI Sachin Suryakant More of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Thane. The ACB acted upon a letter from the ED detailing findings from its investigation into large-scale illegal constructions during Reddy’s tenure at VVCMC, beginning in 2010.

According to the ED, searches were conducted after a money laundering case was registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The agency said raids at Reddy’s bungalow in Hafizpet, Hyderabad, and a house in Yeshwant Nagar, Virar, on June 3 led to the seizure of gold ornaments worth ₹23.25 crore and ₹8.48 crore in cash. Reddy was reportedly unable to account for the source of these assets.

The ED concluded that Reddy had acquired these assets through corrupt practices and bribery while serving in the VVCMC. The School police have booked him under sections 13(1)(e) (criminal misconduct by a public servant) and 13(2) (punishment for criminal misconduct by a public servant) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. “A case has been registered and further investigation is underway,” an officer from Achole police station confirmed.

The development comes amid a wider probe into alleged corruption and unauthorised construction approvals within VVCMC. Earlier this week, the ED’s Mumbai unit conducted searches at 12 locations in Mumbai, Pune, and Nashik linked to former VVCMC commissioner Anilkumar Pawar, his relatives, and associates. One of the raids reportedly yielded ₹1.33 crore in cash.

According to ED sources, Pawar allegedly led a cartel of civic officials, architects, chartered accountants, and intermediaries that facilitated illegal constructions. The investigation has revealed that during his tenure as commissioner, a ‘commission’ system was established: ₹20–25 per square foot for Pawar and ₹10 per square foot for Reddy in exchange for approving building plans.

Reddy and several junior engineers are believed to be part of this nexus.