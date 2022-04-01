Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Four app-based taxis to get aggregator licence in MMR region
mumbai news

Four app-based taxis to get aggregator licence in MMR region

The court had warned aggregators that they would be barred from offering services if they fail to abide by its orders to secure a licence for their drivers
The four companies include ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd (Ola), Uber India Systems Pvt Ltd, Meru Mobility Tech Pvt Ltd, and Mahindra Logistics Ltd . (Bloomberg)
The four companies include ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd (Ola), Uber India Systems Pvt Ltd, Meru Mobility Tech Pvt Ltd, and Mahindra Logistics Ltd . (Bloomberg)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 12:28 AM IST
Copy Link
ByNaresh Kamath

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) has decided to issue a “provisional aggregator licence” to four companies, including Ola and Uber, for operating app-based taxi services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), an official said on Thursday. The four companies include ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd (Ola), Uber India Systems Pvt Ltd, Meru Mobility Tech Pvt Ltd, and Mahindra Logistics Ltd as per the union government’s Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines-2020, the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Department official added.

Aggregators like Ola and Uber which were introduced in 2014 have gained immense popularity among the citizens due to their prompt services and transparent fares. However, they did not have any licence.

Earlier this month, observing that app-based taxi firms Ola and Uber operating in Maharashtra without a valid licence was an instance of “complete lawlessness”, the Bombay High Court (HC) had directed all the aggregators to apply for a valid licence by March 16 if they wish to continue operations.

The court had warned aggregators that they would be barred from offering services if they fail to abide by its orders to secure a licence for their drivers.

Based on this order, the MMRTA asked for applications to which six companies had applied. Since most of the companies did not comply with the required conditions, the MMRTA asked them to comply by March 30. However, of the six, two companies Mediamiles Pvt Ltd (All Miles), and Roppen Transportation Services Pvt Ltd were disqualified as they failed to comply with the majority of the guidelines.

The remaining four companies who complied with the majority of the conditions are being given a ‘provisional aggregator licence’ and are told to fulfil the remaining conditions within a month failing to which their licences will get cancelled.

The state government has not yet finalised its own guidelines based on the central government policy framed in 2020. Hence the government has no control over their fare structure.

The MMRTA rejected the application by Roppen which applied by bike taxis on the ground that Maharashtra has still not started issuing licences for bike taxis.

The app-based aggregators are more popular as they come to the doorstep and commuters get to know the fare beforehand. In addition, the service is air-conditioned. There have always been complaints of traditional cabs and autos refusing to go to some destinations and even of overcharging and rigging of metres.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Naresh Kamath

    Naresh is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Mumbai, since 2005. He covers the real estate sector, in addition to doing political reportage.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • MLA Ashok Prashar inspecting drug de-addiction centre at civil hospital in Ludhiana on March 31, 2022. (HT PHOTO)

    MLA Prashar inspects drug de-addiction centre at civil hospital in Ludhiana

    To keep tabs on the working of civil hospital staff and resolve the problems being faced by the patients, Ludhiana Central MLA, Ashok Prashar Pappi, inspected the drug de-addiction centre and other wards at the civil hospital on Thursday. MLA Prashar said, “Education and health being the priority areas of AAP in the state, it was a regular checking at the civil hospital.”

  • Shopkeepers objecting to road level as MLA Madan Lal Bagga reached Chander Nagar area for inaugurating road construction work in Ludhiana on March 31, 2022. (HT PHOTO)

    Ludhiana | Bagga inaugurates road construction project amid objections over shoddy work

    In a relief for the shopkeepers and residents of Chander Nagar area, Aam Aadmi Party MLA (Ludhiana North) Madan Lal Bagga, along with Congress councillor Harvinder Rocky, inaugurated the road construction work from Bhuri Wala Gurdwara up to Chander Nagar, Ward Number 92 at a cost of 99 lakh on Thursday. A group of shopkeepers and residents gathered at the spot to oppose construction, delaying the inauguration by an hour.

  • According to the police, a total of 24 workers were in the factory when the fire started. (Sourced)

    Massive fire erupts at grass-padding factory in Greater Noida, 9 injured

    Nine people were injured after a massive fire broke out at a cooler grass-padding factory in Badalpur area of Greater Noida in the wee hours of Thursday. Three of the nine people received burn injuries, while six were hurt on their way to escape from the spot. The factory is located in Bichnauli village near Chapraula on National Highway 91 and makes grass panels for coolers.

  • Gurugram, India - March 31, 2022: Pedestrians in the scorching heat on a hot summer day near Medanta Hospital, in Gurugram, India, on Thursday, March 31, 2022. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that maximum temperature is likely to touch 44 degrees Celsius by Sunday. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times) **Story pics for Kartik Kumar** (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

    At 41.4°C, Gurugram sees hottest March day in over 23 yrs

    Thursday was unbearably hot for residents as the city sizzled at a maximum temperature of 41.4C, nine degrees above normal and the highest ever daytime temperature recorded in March since 1999, shows data available with the India Meteorological Department. Before last year, Gurugram had recorded the highest maximum temperature of 39.5C in the month of March in 1999. According to officials, the average maximum temperature for late March is around 32C.

  • Engineers’ body served a notice to the local bodies department’s principal secretary and deputy commissioner-cum-Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) chairman, urging them to take corrective steps. (HT FILE)

    Engineers’ body serves notice to Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT)

    Slamming the Ludhiana Improvement Trust authorities for allegedly reducing the space allocated to the park at Gol market, Model Town, the Council of Engineers served a notice to the local bodies department's principal secretary and deputy commissioner-cum-LIT chairman, urging them to take corrective steps. Refuting the allegations, councillor Parvinder Lapran, said the area of the park has been reduced for beautification and trees will be planted at the reduced portion (around 4 feet) also.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out