THANE: An argument over a parking slot turned violent in Kongaon when two friends allegedly assaulted four individuals with wooden sticks and a chopper on Saturday. Two of the four victims were hospitalised and the other two sustained minor injuries. Four attacked with sticks and chopper over parking dispute

According to the police, the incident occurred around 7:45 pm on Saturday in Vedant apartment in Kongaon. An argument began between the accused, Aniket Pujari and one of the victims, Rahul Gupta, over a vehicle parking slot. The accused parked his four wheeler in a spot that Gupta had also identified for parking. The dispute started over who arrived first and escalated when Pujari occupied more space than required and refused to move.

The police said that Pujari along with his friend Sahil Razzak Shaikh, a resident of Kalyan East who was in the car along with him, reportedly attacked Gupta and three others in his car—Aniket Chainu Patil, Shubham Gupta, and Rushikesh Bhushan Chavan.

The accused first attacked the victims with wooden sticks and then used a chopper in an attempt to cause fatal injuries.

Based on the complaint lodged by Patil, Kongaon Police have registered a case under sections 109(1), 352, 118(1), 151(3), and 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Shaikh has been arrested. Pujari fled the scene and is on the run.

“The incident stemmed from a minor dispute but escalated dangerously. The accused have some criminal background,” a police officer said.