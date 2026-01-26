Thane: The police have registered a case against four unidentified men aged 25 to 30 for allegedly obstructing and assaulting a police constable while he was on duty in Kalyan West on Saturday night. Four booked for obstructing, assaulting cop in Kalyan

According to the Bazarpeth police in Kalyan the incident occurred around 10 pm near Durgamata Chowk. Constable Vilas Bhagit, attached to Bazarpeth police station, was on routine patrol when he spotted a car being driven in the wrong direction. The vehicle, which had three occupants, was stopped for questioning.

According to police, once they were stopped, the occupants of the car became aggressive, verbally abused the constable and hurled insults at him. The situation soon escalated, and the men allegedly assaulted Bhagit by repeatedly punching him. During the scuffle, a fourth accomplice arrived at the spot and joined the assault.

Bhagit sustained injuries to his hand, chest, back and head during the assault. After attacking him, the accused fled and are currently absconding. Following the incident, the injured constable alerted the police, and a team rushed to the spot and shifted him to the Fortis Hospital for treatment.

The four unidentified accused have been booked under sections 121(1) (Voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 132 (Assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty), 125 (act endangering life or personal safety), 281 (rash driving on a public way), 352 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Speaking to HT from the hospital, the injured constable Vilas Bhagit said that he is still

awaiting the results of several medical tests, after which further treatment will be decided by doctors. He added that he is currently facing difficulty in walking and speaking. He further stated that the accused were travelling in a Toyota Fortuner at the time of the incident.

Sureshsing Goud, senior police inspector of Bazarpeth police station, told HT, “The accused are still absconding, and multiple teams have been formed to trace and arrest them.”