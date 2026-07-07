MUMBAI: Four people, including a woman, were injured after a paver block fell from the 24th floor of an under-construction building onto a neighbouring house in Kashimira early in the morning on Monday amid heavy rain. Four injured as paver block falls from under-construction building

According to the police, the paver was dislodged due to heavy rain and gusty winds and it crashed through the tin roof of the adjoining single-storey house in Shri Haridham Welfare Society. Occupants of the house were asleep at the time, police said.

The injured were identified as Priyanka Chaubey, her husband Satish Chaubey, Dharmendra Soni and Santosh Jadhav. Priyanka Chaubey is under treatment at Orbit Hospital, while the others have been shifted to Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Hospital.

Kashimira police said the exact cause of the incident was yet to be ascertained and they were examining if adequate safety measures were taken at the construction site.

In a separate monsoon-related incident in Bhayandar, iron sheets installed at the under-construction Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari metro station were blown off by strong winds and crashed onto the road on Monday morning. No injuries were reported.