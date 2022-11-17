Four suffer burn injuries due to glycerine leakage at research institute in Worli

Mumbai: Four staff members of Sasmira Institute of Design and Textile in Worli were injured in a chemical leakage during one of their routine experiments on Wednesday at around 1pm.

One of the staffers, 20-year-old Pratiksha Ghume, suffered maximum burns (72%) in the incident.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), it was a level 1 glycerine leakage.

The injured were first rushed to the Jaslok Hospital and later, shifted to the National Burns Centre located at Airoli.

Other staffers, Shraddha Shinde, 27, and Prajyot Vade, 21, suffered 40% burns and sixty-year-old Rajiv Kulkarni suffered 19% burns and were all admitted to the ICU as per information provided by Dr Amol Mhatre from National Burns centre in Airoli.

A senior official from the Sasmira Institute said, “It is an unfortunate incident that happened with our staff. The incident occurred in the chemistry lab. The incident involved a small machine, which was in perfect working condition, we are trying to assess what went wrong in the lab. Our preliminary focus is to get the best treatment for those injured. All those injured are staff members of the institute. The incident happened around 1pm in the chemistry lab.”

After the incident, the injured were first admitted to the Jaslok hospital where they were provided first aid treatment and then all four patients were shifted to the National Burns centre in Airoli.

An official from the Worli Police station said “Four staffers from the institute suffered burns after hot glycerine fell on them. The incident happened at the testing laboratory on the ground floor.”

The police said senior officers visited the spot and have spoken to the doctors as well at National Burns Centre. No case has been registered in the matter yet.