Four-yr-old girl falls from 4th floor, lands in the lap of a fruit seller

MUMBAI: A four-year-old girl who fell from the fourth floor of her building on Friday night escaped with injuries to her head, as she landed in the lap of a fruit seller sitting outside the building. The girl, who is admitted to Sanjeevani Hospital in Virar East has received nine stitches on her head. HT Image

According to Rajendra Kamble, senior police inspector of Virar police station, the girl Devashi Sahani was playing in the common gallery of Jivdani Apartment when she accidentally fell around 10pm on Friday.

The police officers said that there was repair work going on in the gallery by Balaji Enterprises without taking any safety measures for the residents of the building.

Sahani, who stays in flat number 404, lost her balance and fell down, “She landed in the lap of a fruit seller who immediately raised an alarm and alerted her parents,” said Kamble.

During the fall, the girl’s head hit the wall of the building due to which she started bleeding. The girl’s parents then rushed her to the hospital, said Kamble. He added that they have registered a case of negligence against Rakesh Gupta of Balaji Enterprises which has undertaken the repair work.

