Fraudsters dupe people in name of CNG station dealerships from Mahanagar Gas
Officials of Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) have approached police alleging that some unidentified persons, using the company’s name, took money from several people on the promise of issuing them dealerships for compressed natural gas (CNG)-petrol filling stations. The fraudsters had even opened a website, they said.
The gas distribution company lodged a complaint after its corporate office in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) received queries from people about the “letters of intent” they had purportedly received for the dealerships and had even paid money towards registration fees for approvals and no-objection certificates (NOCs).
A Navi Mumbai resident who wanted to start a CNG station on the Ahmednagar highway was cheated of ₹4.25 lakh.
“After I filled out the details on their website, I started getting calls. Initially, they told me that my application was accepted. I paid a registration fee of ₹50,000 and later transferred an additional sum of ₹2.75 lakh to get the approval of the union petroleum ministry. But they started demanding another ₹5 lakh for getting three NOCs. As the ‘executives’ were unwilling to meet in person, I was sceptical about the entire transaction. When I checked the bank account to which I had transferred money, it turned out to be in the name of one Vicky Kumar. So, I suspected foul play and approached the BKC office of Mahanagar Gas,” the 50-year-old, who did not wish to be named, told HT on Friday.
Sadguru Pawar, who works with a private firm, has always wanted to have his own CNG-petrol station at Solapur.
“After I registered on the website, I got a call from someone who said he was a sales executive with MGL, and asked me to fill out the details online. Later, I was informed that my form was accepted and I should register for the dealership by paying ₹50,000. They even sent me a ‘letter of intent’,” he said.
Pawar, however, refused to pay the fraudsters after being warned about the genuineness of the “letter of intent”. “As I knew some people in the industry, I sent the letter to them who expressed doubts over it. When I went to the corporate office [of MGL] I realised that they were fraudsters.”
Prasad Mhatre, assistant manager of security at Mahangar Gas, said, “When people started getting suspicious about the transactions, they approached us. After looking into the documents, we filed a complaint.”
Police have registered a case of cheating, impersonation, and common intention under the Indian Penal Code and under sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000.
“The accused have made fake documents and misused the logo of Mahanagar Gas,” Vishram Abhyankar, senior police inspector of BKC police station, said.
In Punjab, area under cotton cultivation dips to lowest since 2010
As Punjab has missed cotton sowing for the 2022-23 kharif season target by 38% to enhance the area under cotton to 4 lakh hectares, it ended up at the lowest since 2010. Poor availability of irrigation support management is blamed for lesser sowing of the cash crop. As per data from the state agriculture department, this year 2.47 lakh hectare area of eight districts was covered with the cash crop.
One spell of rain leaves Kamwari River Bridge in Bhiwandi full of potholes
The Kamwari River Bridge and the connecting road in Nadi Naka area in Bhiwandi has developed huge craters, making commuting difficult for motorists. Nadi Naka also witnesses regular waterlogging, flood and potholes, making it difficult for pedestrians and motorists. Year after year, no efforts are put in to repair the bridge. The Bhiwandi-Nizampura City Municipal Corporation is responsible for the road while the bridge is under the Public Works Department of the State.
Traffic snarls in Thane affect school children too
The traffic snarls faced in Thane city for the third consecutive day have hit not only the office goers but also the school students on Friday. Owing to the 6-7km long queues on Ghodbunder Highway and 5km on Eastern Express Highway, many students had to return home as they did not reach school on time. For seven-year-old reaching Smt, who stays in Kalwa, Aahan Varghese.
At least 40 Sena corporators in Kalyan-Dombivli pledge support to Shinde
A day after outgoing Thane Shiv Sena corporators joined the Eknath Shinde-led faction, around 40 former Shiv Sena corporators from Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation followed suit. Apart from the Sena corporators, 10 former corporators from MNS and BJP also joined Shinde. Shinde was in Dombivli late on Thursday night to meet the Sena functionaries when around 50 corporators pledged their support to him.
Woman living in Mumbai since 1966 moves HC for Indian citizenship
A 67-year-old woman, who has been living in the city since 1966, has approached the Bombay high court seeking directions to the Central government to grant Ila Popat, who resides in Andheri's Indian citizenship. Advocate Aditya Chitale, representing the woman, informed a division bench of justice S V Gangapurwala and justice S M Modak on Friday that Ila was born in Uganda to parents of Indian origin who had held British passports.
