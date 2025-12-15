Thane: Thane’s traffic congestion appears to be a vicious cycle where prolonged traffic jams put severe stress on vehicles leading to mechanical failures and breakdowns on busy roads. To add to the congestion, the traffic police’s lack of towing vans causes delays in clearing broken-down vehicles, leading to further traffic snarls that leave Thane’s arterial routes clogged for hours. Frequent vehicle breakdowns aggravate traffic congestion in Thane

Between January 1 and December 12 this year, the Thane City Traffic Branch received 2,754 calls reporting vehicle breakdowns. Of these, 2,079 vehicles were towed using cranes arranged through the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). Since these cranes are deployed for work on the Samruddhi Mahamarg, the Mumbai Nagpur Expressway, they take time to come to the site of a vehicle breakdown, causing delays in clearing the stalled vehicles and jammed roads.

As per data from the Thane traffic police, nearly 70% of the breakdowns involved heavy, multi-axle vehicles such as large trucks and trailers. More than 85% of the cases (2,361 incidents) were reported from key routes, including the Thane, Kalwa, Ghodbunder, Mumbra, Bhiwandi and Mumbai–Nashik highways. These breakdowns frequently led to severe traffic jams, and in some instances, vehicles remained stranded at the same spot for more than 10 days due to the lack of suitable heavy-duty towing cranes.

Many of these vehicles were carrying construction material or heavy machinery, which could not be unloaded easily. This also made towing difficult and resulted in traffic snarls lasting several hours. Traffic officials said such delays also disrupt emergency services, including the movement of ambulances and fire engines.

Data shows that of the vehicles towed this year, 1,847 were trucks or multi-axle vehicles, while 232 were buses, underlining the significant impact of heavy vehicles on traffic flow. As the Thane traffic police does not own towing cranes, they are entirely dependent on the MSRDC’s crane services, which are busy with infrastructure and highway projects.

According to the traffic police, major breakdown hotspots include the Mumbra and Kasarvadavali–Gaimukh ghat sections, Teen Hath Naka flyover, Kalwa–Kharegaon stretch, Majiwada flyover, Y Junction, and several stretches of the Mumbai–Nashik highway, all of which see frequent heavy vehicular movement.

A large number of breakdown calls are also received from the Cadbury Junction flyover and other flyovers along the Majiwada and Mumbai–Nashik highway stretch, particularly when heavily loaded vehicles struggle while climbing inclines.

Pankaj Shirsat, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Thane, told HT, “Around 10% of vehicles break down due to fuel exhaustion, clutch plate failure, or burst pressure pipes, while 5% are due to tyre bursts.” He urged vehicle owners, especially operators of heavy vehicles, to ensure proper maintenance and avoid overloading before entering the city.

Officials explained that prolonged traffic jams on ghat sections cause brakes and clutch pads of heavy vehicles to overheat, placing excessive stress on engines and mechanical components. This often leads to breakdowns and vehicles stalling on the road, further worsening congestion.

Adish Mehrotra, a member of the Ghodbunder Fights Back group, told HT that the poor road conditions on the Ghodbunder stretch have led to an increase in vehicle breakdowns and damage. He said that due to the slow moving traffic, frequent use of brakes and clutches damages vehicles, leading to higher maintenance costs and repeated trips to garages.

To manage congestion and improve traffic flow on Ghodbunder Road, authorities have deployed three senior officers, 40 traffic constables and 35 wardens along the stretch. In addition, 10 officials from the Thane Regional Transport Office have been deployed on the route following directions from local MLA and transport minister Pratap Sarnaik, as part of efforts initiated last week to improve traffic management.