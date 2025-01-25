Mumbai: In what could spell fresh trouble for Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and minister in the Mahayuti government, Dhananjay Munde, a video has surfaced where an NCP worker from Beed, Mahadev Gitte, has alleged that Munde’s aide Walmik Karad had attempted to kill him in June last year. Fresh trouble for Karad, Munde as NCP worker alleges he was attacked at Karad’s behest

Karad, the alleged mastermind of the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, has been booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and is currently in judicial custody.

In the 4.12-minute video shared by NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad on microblogging platform X, Gitte further alleged that during the attack on him last year, Karad’s goons also killed NCP leader Bapu Andhale and framed him for the murder.

The video was purportedly shot on July 2, 2024, when Gitte was undergoing treatment in hospital after being hit by three bullets. In the video, which HT has not verified independently, he is seen taking off his oxygen mask intermittently to record his testimony.

“Somnath Salgare, Bapu Andhale and Sunny Devde had come to my house and asked why I was not doing the work given by Walmik Anna (Karad). They said he (Karad) has asked us to kill you and your father Baban Gitte,” Gitte is heard saying,

The NCP worker claimed that after the trio left, his neighbour Baba Sable told him that 15-20 people were looking for him and he should stay put at home.

“A few hours later, goons arrived at my home. First, they pelted stones and shot once at the door,” he said.

When he opened the door, he saw Andhale, who punched him on his chest and said that Karad had asked them to kill him, he said.

“Raja Phad, Somnath Salgare, Sunny Devde and Gyanoba Gitte were each carrying knives and pistols. They began shooting at me indiscriminately,” said Gitte, who was hit by three bullets.

“Meanwhile, one person among them shouted and said they should focus on what Anna (Walmik Karad) had asked them to do. Soon, they killed Andhale and escaped,” Gitte is heard saying.

Although Gitte was injured, he managed to somehow drive the car to the hospital, he said in the video, adding, “From now on, if anything happens to me or my family, Walmik Karad should be held responsible.”

While posting the video, Awhad too alleged that Gitte was attacked at the behest of Karad on June 29, 2024. “The injured Gitte made this video while getting treated at Ambajogai Medical College on July 2,” he said.

Meanwhile, Karad, who is in judicial custody in Beed, has been admitted at the Beed civil hospital after complaining of stomach pain.