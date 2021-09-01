FYJC 1st merit list in Mumbai: Aspirants didn’t confirm 1st choice too

Over 50% first-year junior college (FYJC) aspirants who were allotted seats in the first merit list have not confirmed admissions. Surprisingly, many of these students have been those allocated seats in the college that they had listed as their first preference.

As per information shared by the office of the deputy director of education (DYDE), Mumbai region, only 58,506 students out of 117,000 students allotted seats in the first merit list have confirmed their admissions.

“A large chunk of these students are those who were allocated a seat in a college which was first on their preference list. Those who fail to confirm seats from this category will not be allowed to participate in second and third common admission rounds,” said an official from DYDE, Mumbai region.

Before the announcement of the first merit list on August 27, students were asked to fill a list of 10 colleges (and corresponding courses) they wish to apply to, based on their scores and previous years’ cut-offs of the respective colleges. The admission process, which is conducted online completely, uses a system wherein students are allotted seats as per their college preference list.

As per information shared by DYDE last week, 117,883 FYJC aspirants were allotted seats in the first merit list on August 27. This included 48,788 students who were placed in an institute which was their first preference, followed by 18,804 and 12,799 students who got a college of second and third preference, respectively.

In total, 38,036 students who were offered first preference college accepted the seat, 8,751 and 4,169 students who got their second and third preferred college accepted admissions.

“As the entire process is being conducted online this year, many students are facing trouble in uploading appropriate documents to confirm their admissions under various reserved categories. This could be one of the reasons why students have not managed to confirm seats this year,” said Sobhana Vasudevan, principal of RA Podar College, Matunga.

She added that some students are stuck in areas with very poor internet network, owing to which they are unable to complete the process.

After displaying a list of vacant seats following Round One of admissions, as per the updated schedule for FYJC admissions, students will now get a chance to refill their respective application forms and update their list of 10 preferred colleges, according to the available seat vacancy.

Students yet to be allotted a seat can refill their forms on Wednesday and Thursday, till 8pm. Following the processing of the new forms, the second merit list for FYJC seats will be displayed on Saturday at 10am. Students whose names appear in the second list will have time till September 6 to confirm admissions.