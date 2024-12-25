Gadchiroli to get an airport

MUMBAI: Plans are afoot to build an airport in Gadchiroli, to help combat naxal activities and facilitate development in this remote, north-eastern district in the state. The state government has identified 229 hectares spread across three villages for a greenfield airport and is awaiting a nod from the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC), which is responsible for the construction, maintenance and operation of airports in the state. At present, poll parties are airdropped in Gadchiroli by Air Force helicopters

A senior government officer said, “We are waiting for a final okay from MADC, after which the collector of Gadchiroli will start the acquisition process for 229 hectares for the airport.’’

At present, all that Gadchiroli has by way of aviation facilities is a helipad used by defence helicopters and VVIP choppers. There is also no night-landing facility.

A senior state government official said there was an earlier proposal to build an airport for small aircraft such as ATRs or defence planes like the C 130J, but chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had directed that the facility should must be expanded to accommodate larger, aircraft like the A320 or B737. This would include defence as well as commercial aircraft.

Land in Murkhula, Pulkhal and Kaneri villages has been identified for the airport and the acquisition will cost ₹230 crore. The airport will help swiftly evacuate forces who are injured in anti-naxal operations in Gadchiroli, state a state government official. “We need proper air facilities so that defence planes from Nagpur and air ambulances can fly in. We have been repeatedly asking for an airport with night-landing facilities,” said a retired additional director general of police.

A retired additional director general of police said, “The Ministry of Home Affairs has been pushing for the airport as a part of the state’s action against left-wing extremism, something that has been discussed since 2008.’’

This will be the fourth airport in the Nagpur division. Nagpur city has an international airport; Gondia has an airport and a flying school; and Chandrapur has an airport at Morwa and another airport (stalled by the forest department).

An airport in Gadchiroli will be another link in enhancing the district’s connectivity. Work is underway on the Wadsa-Gadchiroli railway line, while the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi expressway will be extended to include Gadchiroli.

An airport with commercial operations will greatly facilitate the district’s development. Recently, Fadnavis announced that Gadchiroli will be developed as the next steel city and that private players have pledged investment of ₹50,000 crore in the district.