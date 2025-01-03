Gang kills farm worker in Dakshin Express while passengers sleep

Nagpur: In a chilling display of violence aboard one of India's long-distance trains, a 25-year-old farm labourer was beaten to death by four thieves in a crowded general compartment of the Hazrat Nizamuddin-bound Dakshin Express early December 28. The Railway Police Force arrested all four suspects near Wardha while the train was still in motion. (Representational Photo)

The victim, Shushank Ramsigh Raj from Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, was travelling with his friend Kapil Kumar when the attack occurred around 3:30 am. The incident only came to light when the train reached Nagpur several hours later, raising concerns about passenger safety on overnight routes.

The Railway Police Force arrested all four suspects near Wardha while the train was still in motion. The accused were identified as Sayyed Samir, 18, Mohammed Faiyaz Hasimuddin, 19, M. Sham Koteshwar Rao, and a minor, all residents of Hyderabad.

The violence erupted when the assailants attempted to steal ₹1,700 and a mobile phone from Kumar's pocket as he and Raj slept near the toilet in the overcrowded coach. Kumar's reaction alerted other passengers, prompting the thieves to respond with violence.

"When Raj intervened to defend his friend, the attackers turned on him and subjected him to a brutal assault," said a railway official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to discuss the case.

The assault lasted approximately 30 minutes before other passengers intervened. Raj, who likely suffered severe internal injuries, visited the toilet around 6:30 am, where he vomited blood and lost consciousness.

The Railway Protection Force was alerted by a pantry car attendant as the train passed through Hinganghat in Wardha, Maharashtra. The four suspects, who had boarded near Secunderabad and planned to disembark at Nagpur, were promptly arrested.

The Delhi-bound train was delayed by 90 minutes at Nagpur railway station for legal formalities, including forensic evidence collection by teams from the local railways and Mayo Hospital.

Central Railway officials announced an ex-gratia compensation of ₹1.5 lakh for Raj's next of kin. A murder case has been registered against the suspects as investigations continue.