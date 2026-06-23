MUMBAI: A businessman and his associate caught two alleged robbers after a gang of five posing as police officers tried to flee with a bag containing ₹50,000 in Khar on Sunday. The Khar police arrested the two accused identified as Sanjay Dashrath Mhatre and Shakti Singh and launched a search for their three accomplices who allegedly lured the victims with the promise of arranging business funding. Gang posing as cops attempts to rob bizman; 2 held

According to the complaint filed by Shubharkar Narayan Salian, 42, a hotel material supplier and land broker from Kandivali (West), a man identified as Jignesh approached him about 15 days ago while he was travelling on a local train. Jignesh claimed he arranged business funding and exchanged phone numbers with Salian.

Salian later discussed the proposal with his former business partner, Kasim Shaikh. Jignesh allegedly offered to arrange funding of ₹10 lakh but asked them to first deposit ₹5 lakh. Suspecting a possible fraud, the duo decided to carry only ₹50,000 in cash to verify the deal.

On Sunday afternoon, Jignesh asked them to meet near Vrindavan Hotel in Khar. After they arrived, he informed them that he was busy and that an associate would meet them instead.

A man then approached the duo, claiming he had been sent by Jignesh, and asked them to accompany him to an office. While walking, he allegedly tried to snatch the bag containing the cash from Shaikh. When the two resisted, he pushed them and ran towards a waiting four-wheeler.

Salian chased the vehicle and found five men inside. One of them allegedly threatened him with a knife. As the car got stuck in traffic near the Sacred Heart School signal, Salian and Shaikh blocked its path.

Police said one of the occupants then flashed what appeared to be a Maharashtra Police identity card and claimed that all five were police personnel. However, with assistance from passersby, the duo managed to detain two of the suspects before the others fled.

The two accused were handed over to Khar police, who have registered a case and are investigating the gang’s role in similar offences.