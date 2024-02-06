Mumbai: A viral photograph of a meeting between gangster Hemant Dabhekar and MP Shrikant Shinde, son of chief minister Eknath Shinde at the CM’s official residence Varsha has triggered a stir in state politics. Observer of Yuva Sena for Western Maharashtra, Aniket Javalkar, who escorted Dabhekar to the CM’s residence was blamed for the controversy and fired on Monday. Gangster’s photo with Shrikant Shinde goes viral, Yuva Sena leader fired

On February 4, Shrikant Shinde’s birthday was celebrated in a grand manner in which leaders and party workers from across the state went to the CM’s residence to wish him. Dabhekar too reached Varsha and wished Shrikant. Controversy arose as soon as the photograph of the meeting went viral.

Dabhekar is an accomplice of gangster Sharad Mohal, who was killed in Pune. Dabhekar was sentenced to life imprisonment in the murder of gangster Kishore Marne. He is currently out on bail.

Sharing Shrikant and Dabhekar’s photograph on his X handle, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut criticised the government along with home minister Devendra Fadnavis. “Hon. Home Minister Devendraji. Jai Maharashtra! The rule of gangsters continues in Maharashtra. MLAs of the ruling party shoot in the police station! Why did the gangsters become so strong? Who is responsible for this situation? Sarkar Balraj’s birthday was celebrated yesterday. Find out who is this person in the circle who is contemplating Balraj? Then who is feeding the gangsterism in the state? Gangsters are free with government blessings!” Raut tweeted.