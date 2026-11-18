MUMBAI: In a large-scale cooperative effort to tackle the severe 2026–27 drought, 48 donors have stepped up to adopt villages in Jalna under the ‘Gaon Dattak’ (village adoption) initiative launched by the district administration last month, said people aware of the matter. Jalna collector Ashima Mittal’s visit to Revgaon highlighted the impact of family-centred early childhood development, with mothers gaining confidence, fathers embracing childcare and frontline workers strengthening community support. The village was adopted by the Rotary Club.

The district collectorate has identified 250 worst-affected villages of the district’s nearly 960 villages, appealing to industries, institutions, civil society organisations and citizens to adopt them and support their needs until the arrival of the next monsoon in June 2027.

Jalna is facing an acute water crisis following a 26% rainfall deficit this monsoon. All eight talukas prompted the Drought Code Trigger-1 – where seasonal shortfall in rain exceeds 25% and the dry spell lasts 21 to 28 days -- while water storage in irrigation projects has fallen to just 9.7%. Nearly 937 villages and hamlets are expected to face drinking water shortages by June 2027, amid growing concerns over crop losses, livestock fodder shortages and declining groundwater levels.

Against the backdrop, Jalna collector Ashima Mittal, launched the initiative last month, with water security the top priority of the mission. Participating organisations, corporate CSR groups, NGOs and citizens are being encouraged to adopt clusters of five to 15 villages and support water conservation, drinking water supply, rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge and wastewater recycling.

“We have been receiving a good response to the scheme. I visited a village adopted by an NGO today. There are others being adopted by individuals, philanthropists, NGOs and industrialists. We are not seeking for direct funding from them but encouraging direct interaction with the communities. The drought situation is expected to become severe in the coming months, and we are stepping up our efforts. The response to the scheme has been very enthusiastic,” said Mittal.

Beyond water management, the initiative will also address fodder shortages, farmers’ financial distress, crop insurance, healthcare, malnutrition, education, women’s self-help groups and rural employment.

Learning from the challenges of the 2012–13 drought, the administration has introduced scheduled daytime water tanker deliveries, decentralised fodder banks, opportunities for local livelihood and dedicated village-level contact persons, according to the scheme’s proposal. Eight taluka-level helplines and a district distress squad have also been established to respond to emergencies and grievances.

“With water likely to remain scarce until the next monsoon, we are mobilising support now, before drinking water and fodder shortages worsen. We have identified 250 villages for priority assistance, based on their specific needs. We have appealed to local industries, institutions, civil society organisations and citizens to adopt villages and work with its gram panchayat to ensure drinking water security, sustain livelihoods, meet essential household needs and share in the joy of village life by supporting festivals and community weddings,” said Mittal.