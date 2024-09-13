Gas leak in Ambernath causes eye irritation and breathing difficulties
The gas began spreading after 11pm, and by 11:30pm, visibility was reduced, with smoke blanketing the railway tracks. The leak occurred at Nikakem Products
Mumbai: Residents of Ambernath, a suburb of Thane, experienced eye irritation and breathing difficulties due to a thick haze from a suspected factory gas leak late Thursday, a fire brigade official reported.
The gas began spreading after 11pm, and by 11:30pm, visibility was severely reduced, with smoke blanketing the railway tracks.
The leak occurred at Nikakem Products, a company that handles hydrochloric acid, phosphorus trichloride and phosphorus pentoxide.
A fire brigade official at the scene said, "The gas leak originated from Nikakem in MIDC Ambernath. It spread across a 1 km area, but the situation was brought under control within two hours. There have been no injuries or hospitalisations."
Panic ensued as smog-like conditions prevailed. Jayesh Nair, a resident of Ambernath Morivali, said, “Last night was severe; we couldn't see outside the window and experienced continuous vomiting and eye irritation. Thankfully, the rain eventually cleared the air. However, this is a recurring issue with frequent chemical releases leading to bad smells. The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board often fails to monitor such incidents effectively.”
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.