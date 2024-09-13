Gas leak in Ambernath causes eye irritation and breathing difficulties

A fire brigade official at the scene said, "The gas leak originated from Nikakem in MIDC Ambernath. It spread across a 1 km area. (File photo for representation)

Mumbai: Residents of Ambernath, a suburb of Thane, experienced eye irritation and breathing difficulties due to a thick haze from a suspected factory gas leak late Thursday, a fire brigade official reported.

The gas began spreading after 11pm, and by 11:30pm, visibility was severely reduced, with smoke blanketing the railway tracks.

The leak occurred at Nikakem Products, a company that handles hydrochloric acid, phosphorus trichloride and phosphorus pentoxide.

A fire brigade official at the scene said, "The gas leak originated from Nikakem in MIDC Ambernath. It spread across a 1 km area, but the situation was brought under control within two hours. There have been no injuries or hospitalisations."

Panic ensued as smog-like conditions prevailed. Jayesh Nair, a resident of Ambernath Morivali, said, “Last night was severe; we couldn't see outside the window and experienced continuous vomiting and eye irritation. Thankfully, the rain eventually cleared the air. However, this is a recurring issue with frequent chemical releases leading to bad smells. The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board often fails to monitor such incidents effectively.”