Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Sep 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gas leak in Ambernath causes eye irritation and breathing difficulties

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 13, 2024 11:17 AM IST

The gas began spreading after 11pm, and by 11:30pm, visibility was reduced, with smoke blanketing the railway tracks. The leak occurred at Nikakem Products

A fire brigade official at the scene said, "The gas leak originated from Nikakem in MIDC Ambernath. It spread across a 1 km area. (File photo for representation)
A fire brigade official at the scene said, "The gas leak originated from Nikakem in MIDC Ambernath. It spread across a 1 km area. (File photo for representation)

Mumbai: Residents of Ambernath, a suburb of Thane, experienced eye irritation and breathing difficulties due to a thick haze from a suspected factory gas leak late Thursday, a fire brigade official reported.

The gas began spreading after 11pm, and by 11:30pm, visibility was severely reduced, with smoke blanketing the railway tracks.

The leak occurred at Nikakem Products, a company that handles hydrochloric acid, phosphorus trichloride and phosphorus pentoxide.

A fire brigade official at the scene said, "The gas leak originated from Nikakem in MIDC Ambernath. It spread across a 1 km area, but the situation was brought under control within two hours. There have been no injuries or hospitalisations."

Panic ensued as smog-like conditions prevailed. Jayesh Nair, a resident of Ambernath Morivali, said, “Last night was severe; we couldn't see outside the window and experienced continuous vomiting and eye irritation. Thankfully, the rain eventually cleared the air. However, this is a recurring issue with frequent chemical releases leading to bad smells. The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board often fails to monitor such incidents effectively.”

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On