Gauri Lankesh murder case accused wins seat in Jalna

MUMBAI: Shrikant Pangarkar, an accused in the 2017 murder of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh, has won a seat in the Jalna Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra as an independent candidate.

Pangarkar was elected from electoral Ward No. 13, securing 2,661 votes after he defeated Raosaheb Dhoble of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who polled 2,477 votes, according to civic poll data. In the panel of four candidates elected from the ward, three were from the BJP and one was Pangarkar. Except for the Shiv Sena, almost all major political parties had fielded candidates against him.

Lankesh, editor of the Kannada weekly ‘Lankesh Patrike’ and a critic of Hindu right-wing extremism, was shot dead outside her residence in Bengaluru on September 5, 2017 when she was 55-years-old. Three assailants fired at least seven bullets at her as she was unlocking the door of her house, and the murder triggered widespread outrage across the country.

In August 2018, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested Pangarkar under provisions of the Explosives Act, the Explosive Substances Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. He was granted bail by the Karnataka High Court in September 2024.

Pangarkar had earlier served as a member of the Jalna Municipal Council from 2001 to 2006 at the time of the undivided Shiv Sena. After being denied a party ticket in 2011, he joined the right-wing Hindu Janjagruti Samiti.

Meanwhile, as counting of votes for 29 civic bodies in Maharashtra is underway, the BJP is likely to gain control of the 65-member Jalna Municipal Corporation and was leading in 41 seats as of Friday evening.

(With inputs from agencies)