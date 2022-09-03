Ghana national swallows 87 cocaine capsules in smuggling bid, caught by Customs
His x-ray examination report confirmed the presence of foreign substances in his stomach, following which he was admitted to Sir JJ hospital
Mumbai: The Mumbai Customs at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport seized 1,300 grams of cocaine concealed in 87 capsules, swallowed by a Ghana national upon his arrival. The drug is valued at ₹13 crore in the illicit market.
The accused, Raymond Anane Kyeremateng, 57, was detained by officials attached to the Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) on August 28 based on profiling and suspicion.
Suspecting that he had some narcotics contraband in his body, the Customs officials took the court’s permission for his medical examination and took him to the Sir JJ hospital the same day.
His x-ray examination report confirmed the presence of foreign substances in his stomach, following which he was admitted to Sir JJ hospital.
“During his stay at the hospital, 87 oval-shaped capsules were removed from his body. From the 87 capsules, 1,302 grams of cocaine was recovered,” said a Customs official.
Customs officials then took the accused into custody and placed him under arrest on Friday morning after booking him in a drug smuggling case under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.
During interrogation, he revealed to the Customs officials that in the past he had similarly smuggled drugs in India thrice.
Under the schedule to the NDPS Act, 100 grams of Cocaine is considered a commercial quantity and the accused foreigner will now be prosecuted for smuggling commercial quantities of the contraband material, said the Customs official.
-
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
-
Protests galore at Panjab University: Student body flags fee hike, safety concerns
Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad joined fellow student bodies in protesting against the Panjab University administration, holding a demonstration outside the vice-chancellor's (V-C) office on Friday and submitting a memorandum with 16 demands. ASA protest continues Meanwhile, members of Ambedkar Students Association's protest outside the V-C office entered the 28th day as PU officials did not send out a reply. Protests against the warden of Girls Hostel 4 also continued outside the V-C office.
-
Chandigarh | Light rain likely over weekend
After light rain was seen in parts of the city on Friday, India Meteorological Department said that chances of light rain will continue over the weekend as well. Speaking about this, IMD officials said that while the monsoon system had remained dormant in August, it is likely to bring some rain in September. The maximum temperature went down from 35.4C on Thursday to 34.5C on Friday.
-
Sippy Sidhu murder: High court reserves judgment on bail plea from Kalyani
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday reserved its judgment on the bail plea of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder case of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, in September 2015. The high court bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur passed the order after perusing the case record, which it had summoned for Friday's hearing. Earlier, CBI and Kalyani's counsels concluded their arguments with respect to the case.
-
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
