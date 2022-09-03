Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Ghana national swallows 87 cocaine capsules in smuggling bid, caught by Customs

Published on Sep 03, 2022 09:27 PM IST

By Vijay Kumar Yadav

Mumbai: The Mumbai Customs at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport seized 1,300 grams of cocaine concealed in 87 capsules, swallowed by a Ghana national upon his arrival. The drug is valued at 13 crore in the illicit market.

The accused, Raymond Anane Kyeremateng, 57, was detained by officials attached to the Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) on August 28 based on profiling and suspicion.

Suspecting that he had some narcotics contraband in his body, the Customs officials took the court’s permission for his medical examination and took him to the Sir JJ hospital the same day.

His x-ray examination report confirmed the presence of foreign substances in his stomach, following which he was admitted to Sir JJ hospital.

“During his stay at the hospital, 87 oval-shaped capsules were removed from his body. From the 87 capsules, 1,302 grams of cocaine was recovered,” said a Customs official.

Customs officials then took the accused into custody and placed him under arrest on Friday morning after booking him in a drug smuggling case under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

During interrogation, he revealed to the Customs officials that in the past he had similarly smuggled drugs in India thrice.

Under the schedule to the NDPS Act, 100 grams of Cocaine is considered a commercial quantity and the accused foreigner will now be prosecuted for smuggling commercial quantities of the contraband material, said the Customs official.

