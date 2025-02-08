MUMBAI: On Friday, the city recorded an overall air quality index of 155, with Ghatkopar in the ‘very poor’ category with an AQI of 303, as per the 4pm report released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Ghatkopar records ‘very poor’ air quality

Out of the 22 stations that contributed to the 24-hour average, Malad and Deonar recorded ‘poor’ air quality with AQI of 215 and 240, respectively.

According to CPCB, AQI readings between 0-50 are regarded as good, 51-100 as satisfactory, 101-200 as moderate, 201-300 as poor, 301-400 as very poor, and above 400 as severe.

The city is also witnessing an increase in minimum and maximum temperatures “due to the seasonal changes,” said Sunil Kamble, director of Indian Meteorological Department, Mumbai. “The easterly and northern winds have slowed down and we will see rising temperatures for the next few days.”

On Friday, the Santacruz weather monitoring station recorded maximum temperature of 33.9 degrees, which was 3 degrees above normal, and minimum temperature of 21.5 degree Celsius, which was 4.3 degrees above normal. While the Colaba station recorded maximum temperature of 33.5 degree Celsius, which was 3.8 degrees above normal, and minimum temperature of 21.7 degree Celsius, which was 1.7 degrees above normal.