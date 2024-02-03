Shahapur: A 42-year-old goatherd suffered burn injuries in his leg, and his goat was killed after inadvertently stepping on hot ash dumped on an empty patch of land near the MIDC area in Shahapur village, Thane district, on Thursday morning. Goatherd injured, goat killed by hot ash in Shahapur

The incident occurred at Katicha Pada in Shahapur village around 9am on Thursday. The injured man, identified as Anil Kathod Devle, 42, lived with his family in Katicha Pada.

According to the police, Devle lodged a complaint at Shahapur police station, stating that he and his nephew Suraj had left their home with a herd of goats for grazing in nearby areas. While the animals were grazing near two plastic industries, one of the goats collapsed, and Anil rushed to its rescue, resulting in leg injuries to himself. He was subsequently rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Upon visiting the spot, the police found hot ash-like soil emitting smoke. Preliminary investigation suggests that an unknown person dumped the substance there.

Anil Sonawane, assistant police inspector at Shahapur police station, said, “We have taken a sample of the ashes for forensic or chemical analysis to determine the nature of the substance. We are also going through CCTV footage installed in nearby areas. So far, we have not found any role of the two companies near the spot. We are investigating further.”

A case has been registered under sections 336 (endangering human life or personal safety through rash or negligent acts) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code against the unknown.