Going for gold: House help steals 52 trophies

MUMBAI: When Rajendra Jena walked away with 52 horse-racing trophies, it wasn’t glory he was after. He coveted only the illicit riches he could earn from the gold- and silver-plated trophies and medals won by his employer, well-known horse-racing enthusiast Shiven Surendranath, 59. (Shutterstock)

Police are now hunting down Jena, the house help, whose daring theft has left Surendranath shocked and dismayed.

Surendranath, an ad-film director and member of the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC), discovered the theft after Jena sought a leave of absence to return home to Odisha, according to the Gamdevi police.

Surendranath, who lives at Breach Candy, owns Diamond Band Racing Syndicate Private Limited and several race horses. Many of his prized stallions won the now-stolen trophies and medals at races at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai.

“We have registered a case against Rajendra Jena, 42, who hails from Odisha. The offence has been registered under section 306 (theft committed by a clerk or servant involving property in the possession of their employer) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita,” said a police officer, who added that the offence was registered on Sunday..

Police said Jena was employed by Surendranath five years ago. The trophies, the earliest dating back to 2006, were displayed all around the apartment. “Jena had access to all the rooms in Surendranth’s flat,” the police officer said.

“In the early hours of November 23, Jena told his employer that he had to visit Kolkata on an urgent basis and left,” said the officer. “He claimed he would return in five days.”

Initially, Jena answered phone calls but when he stopped, Surendranth suspected something was amiss and discovered his trophies missing. Among the most coveted were the Sir Jamsetjee Jeejeebhoy Trophy, Sir H M Mehta Trophy, Kejriwal Trophy, Indian Derby Trophy, Shantidas Askuran Trophy, De International Cup, Chief Minister’s Cup and Volkswagen India Trophy.