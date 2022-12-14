Gokhale Bridge closure: Annoyed by traffic jams, Andheri residents to start banner campaign today

Residents of Andheri and Vile Parle West are set to start a banner campaign on Wednesday to highlight the plight of commuters and urge the authorities to open Gokhale Bridge before May 2023.

The bridge that connected Andheri East with West was completely shut on November 7 after an audit declared it unsafe for vehicular and pedestrians’ movements. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the traffic police have opened alternative routes and made them free of encroachments. However, those travelling to Andheri East (which is a hub of corporate offices) have complained of continued traffic jams in the area.

“I live at SV Road, and it takes me 45 minutes just to take a U-turn to reach the Vile Parle flyover. This is because all the traffic is diverted to this bridge,” Jiten Budhdeo, a Vile Parle West resident, said.

As part of the campaign, residents of housing societies in and around SV Road will put up a banner outside their buildings. The banner will read: “Honour your commitment BMC & MP, MLA, Corporator. Re-open Gokhale bridge before May 2023”

Citizens have also formed WhatsApp groups to draw up action plans and keep the pressure on the authorities.

Budhdeo said, “We want the local leaders to hear our plight and get this bridge opened soon.”

Compounding the traffic problem, one of the alternative routes, Captain Sawant Marg, that connects Veera Desai Road in Andheri to SV Road near Balasaheb Thackeray flyover in Jogeshwari West has been dug up for repair work.

Locals complained that the paver blocks were removed on Thursday and since then, no work had been happening in the area.

An official from the BMC’s roads department said, “After we started the work, we found 11 leaks in the underground water pipeline. Hence, the road repair work needs to be done carefully. We understand this is an important alternative route to Gokhale Bridge, and we want to finish this as soon as possible.”

Ashraf Adenwala, a school bus operator, said, “Vehicles move at a snail’s pace on this road because of the repair work. School buses are getting stuck for nearly 40 minutes in the afternoon.”