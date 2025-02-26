Goli maar di: Jaipur Exp shootout witness recalls night of terror

Mumbai: A sessions court on Tuesday heard two witnesses describe the crucial argument between Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh Chaudhary and his senior, assistant sub inspector (ASI) Tikaram Meena, that sparked off the chain of events culminating in Chaudhury shooting Meena and three passengers while on duty on board the Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast Express on July 31, 2023. Chetan SIngh Chaudhary (PTI)

Chaudhary, since dismissed, was not present as he had been taken to hospital, the Thane Central Jail told the court. The former RPF constable was shifted from Akola Central Jail to Thane on February 10 after a court nod owing to medical reasons.

Rajesh Sharma, a passenger in coach B5, told the court in his examination in chief conducted by assistant public prosecutor Sudhir Sapkale, that in the early hours of July 31, he heard three policemen talking near his berth. One was pleading to be allowed to get off at Vapi station as he was not well while his senior was persuading him to continue till Borivli, which was just two hours away, and get treated there.

When the former kept insisting, said Sharma, his senior called up a superior officer. The first policeman was then asked to rest for the remainder of the journey and get off at Borivli. Thereafter, the three policemen left the coach.

A little later, Sharma woke up to the sound of a gunshot and cries of “goli lagi, goli maar di.” Terrified, he covered himself with his quilt. Later, other passengers told him that a dead body was lying near the door of his coach. He subsequently learnt that it was the body of ASI Tikaram Meena.

At Borivli station, police entered the coach, ordering passengers not to move. After they took photographs of the body, passengers were allowed to alight one by one. Sharma’s statement was recorded the next day.

The second witness was then assistant security commissioner, Western Railways, Sujit Kumar Pandey. He was stationed at Mumbai Central, and in charge of administrative affairs and man management on trains between Mumbai Central and Bandra. He also prepared the monthly chart of duties for railway staff.

Pandey, now retired, came to hear of the happenings inside the Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast Express through a series of calls he received between 3.53am and 5.30am on July 31.

When Chaudhary initially told Pandey that he had hydrocele pain and could not walk, the latter suggested to Meena that Chaudhary be allowed to alight at Vapi if any staff was available to relieve him. However, Meena said that the train was about to leave Vapi and there was no time to check. Pandey then instructed Meena to relieve Chaudhury of his duty, take his firearm and let him rest.

At 4.30am, Pandey received a call from RPF constable Amey Acharya, who said that Chaudhary had forcibly snatched his rifle. Pandey told him to alert Meena and keep an eye on Chaudhary. An hour later, Acharya informed him that Chaudhary had used his firearm, but he didn’t know if there were any casualties.

Immediately, Pandey issued an alert to all concerned and reached the control room at Mumbai Central at 6.15am, he told the court.

To a question by defence lawyer Jaywant Patil, Pandey said that he did not receive any complaint about Chaudhary’s health or misbehaviour prior to July 31, 2023.