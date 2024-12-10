Governor praises Maha’s industrial investment record

Mumbai: In his first joint address to both houses of the state legislature after the formation of the new state government, governor CP Radhakrishnan on Monday underlined Maharashtra’s achievements in industrial investment, saying the state had attracted the maximum foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2023-24 and the first two quarters of 2024-25. The industrial sector will attract investments worth ₹3,29,000 crore and generate 118,000 direct and indirect jobs over the next few years, he asserted. CM Devendra Fadnavis along with Neelam Gore welcomes Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan. (Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)

“Maharashtra is one of the leading industrial states in the country. It contributes more than 14% of the country’s GDP and is a preferred destination for foreign direct investment,” Radhakrishnan said. In 2023-24, the state attracted FDI worth ₹1,25,101 crore, the most for any state across the country; in the first two quarters of 2024-25 too, Maharashtra topped the FDI chart with investments worth ₹1,13,236 crore, which was more than 90% of the previous year’s total FDI, he noted.

“The government has set a very ambitious target of making Maharashtra the first state in the country to achieve the target of ‘one trillion dollar economy’ by 2027-28,” the governor told legislators. The ‘green data centre policy’ will attract investments worth ₹1,00,000 crore and generate 20,000 jobs, including in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, he noted.

Newly elected MLAs from Shiv Sena (UBT) skipped the session but MLAs from other opposition parties including Congress and NCP (SP) were present.

Addressing concerns around rising unemployment, Radhakrishnan said the government had commenced the process to fill 153,000 vacancies, and recruitment had been completed for 78,309 posts. “The industrial sector will attract investment worth ₹3,29,000 crore over the next few years and generate direct and indirect employment for 1,18,000 people,” he said. Radhakrishnan welcomed the central government’s decision to grant classical status to Marathi, saying it would help establish special centres of study in 450 universities and provide access to more funds for preservation and conservation of Marathi language.

The governor also spoke about the Ladki Bahin scheme, which reportedly played a key role in the Mahayuti alliance returning to power. “An amount of ₹1,500 is being given to more than 2,34,00,000 women every month under this scheme. Five monthly instalments (July to November 2024) have already been paid,” he said, assuring that the scheme would be continued by the new government.

Radhakrishnan also highlighted infrastructure project undertaken during the previous government’s term, such as expressways, metro rail corridors and ports. “The government has approved the construction of a mega project in the port area at Murbe in Palghar district with an investment of ₹4,259 crore, with participation of the private sector. It will help the local industries and provide job opportunities,” he said.