Govt agreed to ceasefire to protect beloved industrialist friend: Raut

Mumbai: Like the opposition at the national level, the opposition in Maharashtra too has slammed the Narendra Modi-led central government and demanded an all-party meeting to discuss the United States-mediated ceasefire between India and Pakistan and other related issues. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut addressed a press conference on Sunday (HT Photo)

On Sunday, the Shiv Sena (UBT) led the charge, with MP Sanjay Raut accusing the Modi government of acceding to US president Donald Trump’s mediation efforts and agreeing to a ceasefire to protect the interests of its “beloved industrialist friend”, without mentioning any names. Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar too questioned the intervention by the US president.

Trump was the first to announce on Saturday (May 10) that India and Pakistan had agreed to “full and immediate ceasefire” after “a long night of talks mediated by the United States”. In a post later on social media platform Truth Social, he said he was “very proud” of the leadership in India and Pakistan “for having the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to fully know and understand that it was time to stop the current aggression that could have led to the death and destruction of so many, and so much”.

Raut referred to Trump’s role in the ceasefire deal while addressing a press conference on Sunday. “On what grounds did the US president intervene in the bilateral issue and why did we agree to his directions regarding a ceasefire,” he asked. “India is sovereign country of 140 crore people and the decision has damaged the country’s image. It does not suit the prime minister who has been speaking about teaching Pakistan a lesson.”

While India had an opportunity to teach “a lesson of a lifetime” to Pakistan, the Modi government agreed to a ceasefire under the guise of intervention by the US president to protect its “beloved industrialist friend”, he said.

“If Trump is so powerful, why didn’t he stop the war between Israel and Palestine? This is an insult of the whole of India. PM Modi should call an all-party meeting and he should be present to answer our questions,” said Raut. He also said that Modi should resign as prime minister as he had betrayed the country.

Raut also said that while countries like Turkey and Azerbaijan had extended support to Pakistan following escalation of the military conflict, no country had come out in support of India.

“What was use of PM Modi’s world tours? He visited so many countries but not a single country has stood with India. It’s failure of Modi’s foreign policy too,” Raut said.

VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar too wondered why the Modi government agreed to a US-mediated ceasefire although the Indian armed forces had the upper hand.

“Why did everyone get to know about the ceasefire from the US president? Did the US pressurise India,” Ambedkar asked.

BJP leaders in Maharashtra did not respond to the comments, saying the matter related to national security and would be addressed by the national leadership.