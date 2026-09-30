Mumbai: Students applying for physiotherapy courses in Maharashtra are currently unable to choose government and government-aided colleges during CAP choice filling, as the institutions are missing from the CET portal’s seat matrix amid the implementation of new intake norms prescribed by the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP). Govt, aided physiotherapy seats missing from Maha CET portal

The state has 119 physiotherapy colleges offering a total of 6,930 seats. However, the current seat matrix includes only colleges that have secured Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) affiliation for 2026-27 and meet the requirements under the new NCAHP rules.

The new norms prescribe minimum and maximum student intake for physiotherapy colleges. Officials said this has affected colleges whose existing sanctioned intake does not match the prescribed limits. Colleges that previously had 10, 30 or 40 seats have consequently been left out of the current matrix.

The seat distribution currently includes two municipal corporation colleges with 10 seats each, one government and five private colleges with 30 seats each, and one municipal corporation and 25 private colleges with 40 seats each. Other colleges have intakes ranging from 50 to 100 seats.

The state government has asked the Centre to allow colleges to retain their existing intake pattern for the current academic year and implement the new norms from the next academic year.

The CET Cell published the current seat matrix for allied courses on September 27 after receiving several representations regarding Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPTH) and Bachelor of Occupational Therapy (BOTH) seats.

The cell said all colleges that had received MUHS affiliation for the 2026-27 academic year had been included. It also said fewer colleges had received affiliation this year compared with last year.

According to the CET Cell, colleges that receive MUHS affiliation during the admission process will be added to the seat matrix in subsequent rounds. Students can also modify their preferences through the betterment facility until CAP Round 3.

The absence of government and aided colleges has nevertheless caused concern among students, particularly because these institutions generally have lower fees than private colleges.

The state government said it is pursuing the matter with the Centre. Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif said efforts were being made to resolve the issue concerning undergraduate and postgraduate physiotherapy and occupational therapy seats in government and government-aided colleges.

“Efforts are underway with the Central Government to resolve the issue regarding available seats for undergraduate and postgraduate physiotherapy and occupational therapy courses in government and government-aided colleges across the state. Follow-up is being conducted to find a positive solution to this matter,” a senior officer said.