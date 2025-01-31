Menu Explore
Govt move to cut funding for eggs, sugar in midday meals faces flak

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 31, 2025 06:36 AM IST

On Thursday, a day after Hindustan Times reported about the cut in funding, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray took to X to express his discontent

Mumbai: The state government’s decision to withdraw funding for eggs and sugar in midday meals served to government school students has come in for sharp criticism from leaders of opposition parties in the state.

Govt move to cut funding for eggs, sugar in midday meals faces flak
Govt move to cut funding for eggs, sugar in midday meals faces flak

On Thursday, a day after Hindustan Times reported about the cut in funding, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray took to X to express his discontent.

“The government has withdrawn 50 crore funding for eggs and rice kheer/nachani satva in midday meals for students. For many, this meal is their only source of nutrition. Once again, this clearly proves that the government serves greedy politicians elected through EVMs, rather than the people—especially schoolchildren who have no vote, no voice,” Thackeray stated.

Atul Londhe, chief spokesperson of the state Congress, accused the BJP-led Mahayuti government of making “bizarre decisions”.

“If the government cannot allocate funds for eggs and sugar in the midday meal scheme, it either signals a financial collapse or a deliberate move to deprive underprivileged children of nutritious food,” he said.

Londhe further emphasised that school children were getting only one egg per week under the midday meal scheme. “The government spends crores on self-promotion, yet when it comes to providing for the poor, it suddenly lacks funds,” he said.

NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad too condemned the move on social media, saying, “The state government claims it doesn’t have 50 crore to provide eggs for students—this is beyond shameful.”

Awhad too criticised the government for neglecting students simply because they were not voters.

