Govt school uniforms could be delayed again in logjam over stitching charges

MUMBAI: Government school students across the state may face another delay in receiving their uniforms this academic year, as the stitching process is yet to commence. The state government has shifted the responsibility for stitching the uniforms from professionals in Solapur to the Mahila Arthik Vikas Mahamandal (MAVIM), and the organisation is reluctant to undertake the task at the allocated rate of ₹150 per uniform. (UDAY DEOLEKAR)

Last year, the state government introduced the ‘One State One Uniform’ policy in all government-run schools, which necessitated scrapping the existing system of uniforms. Due to the last-minute decision, the policy could not be implemented and was to happen in this academic year. In November 2023, a GR was issued which, among other things, tasked MAVIM with the stitching.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Over two months later, discussions between the school education department and MAVIM regarding stitching fees and infrastructure are still going on. Sources stated that many women self-help groups attached to MAVIM, apart from demanding higher funds, lack the infrastructure to fulfill an order of nearly 2 crore sets of uniforms. The source also pointed out that many villages in the state do not have a single women’s self-help group.

The government’s decision has severely impacted small uniform-stitching units in Solapur, with many closing down. Prakash Pawar, secretary of the Solapur Readymade Kaapad Utpaadak Sangh (SRKUS), expressed concern about skilled workers losing employment as well as the delay in the government’s decision. “At least six months are required to tailor such a large order to ensure that the uniforms are ready for the first day of school,” he said. Solapur is a hub of the uniform-making industry and exports uniforms to more than 20 countries.

Pawar said that the Solapur industry did not leave women out of its purview. “We strive to provide employment to as many women as possible so that the women here or their next generation do not have to work as laborers,” he said. “We are not opposed to giving work to women’s self-help groups, and in fact many of our employees come through self-help groups. However, not all women in these groups have the level of expertise required for tailoring uniforms.”

Teacher-activist Bhausaheb Chaskar expressed his concern at the government’s delay in arriving at a decision. “Typically, we commence our uniform-making after the Diwali vacation for the upcoming academic year,” he said. “By January, our orders are placed and tailors begin their work. But this year we have not received any directives from the government. We hope for a prompt response to ensure that uniforms are provided to students on the first day of school.”

Concerns were also raised by women self-help groups, with women citing a lack of infrastructure and skilled personnel to handle the orders. “In our locality, around 700 women are registered with our group, but only 250 of them are proficient in using sewing machines, and a mere 100 are actually skilled tailors,” said a representative of a Thane women’s self-help group. “If we are to take on uniform-stitching orders, the government must furnish the necessary infrastructure, including sewing machines, overlocking machines and other materials required for uniform-stitching. Without this support, completing the orders will be impossible.”

When questioned, state project director Pradeep Kumar Dange said, “Our discussion with MAVIM is going on and we will arrive at a decision very soon.”