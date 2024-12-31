Gram panchayats observe bandh, demand protection

MUMBAI:Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh’s murder has sparked anger among gram panchayats across the state, with thousands from Vidarbha and other parts participating in a three-day bandh called by Sarpanch Seva Mahasangh from December 31 to January 2. Apart from protesting against Deshmukh’s murder, the body has demanded protection for sarpanches under The Public Servant’s (Inquiries) Act. Another organisation, the Akhil Bhartiya Sarpanch Parishad, has also called for a bandh on January 9. Navi Mumbai, India - Oct. 19, 2023:Maratha community activist Manoj Jarange-Patil visit at Shivaji Maharaj Chowk Vashi, in Navi Mumbai, India, on Thursday, October 19, 2023. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

There are 27,951 gram panchayats in Maharashtra and an equal number of sarpanches working as heads of local bodies in villages.

On Tuesday, a statement issued by Sarpanch Seva Mahasangh, an organisation which has a strong influence in Vidarbha, said: “To protest the murder of late sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh and rising incidents of attack and threats to sarpanches, gram panchayats will observe the bandh of three days from December 31. All sarpanches must ensure that during these three days all the work of gram panchayat will remain closed.”

Purushottam Ghogare, president of the body said over 7,000 gram panchayats in Vidarbha and some in other parts, observed the bandh. “Attacks and threats on sarpanches have recently occurred in some areas over local issues like windmills, sand mining and coal mining. In some villages, the attacks take place when a sarpanch complains against illegal businesses. As a sarpanch is a public servant, he should get protection,” said Ghogare.

Jayant Patil and Pradip Mane from Akhil Bhartiya Sarpanch Parishad said the organisation has picked January 9 for the bandh to mark a month of Deshmukh’s murder.

“Today, if anyone threatens a sarpanch we need to take a gram sevak with us to file a complaint. A sarpanch works to implement government schemes in gram panchayats, and hence must be protected as a public servant. In a case of a threat or attack, a case should be filed under section 353 (obstruction in government work),” said Patil.

Deshmukh’s brother seeks Jarange-Patil’s support

Hours before Karad, accused in the ₹2 crore extortion bid from Avaada Group, a renewable energy company, in Beed, surrendered to the CID, in Pune, the slain Santosh Deshmukh’s brother Dhananjay met Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil at Antarvali Sarati village on Tuesday, seeking his support in the fight for justice for his brother.

The quota activist demanded action against NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, without naming him, saying: “Action should be taken against all those who helped the accused Walmik Karad and others even if the person is minister or MLA. Otherwise there would be state-wide protests.” Jarange-Patil added, “would the government have acted in the same way if Santosh Deshmukh were a relative of a big leader”.