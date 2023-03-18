Grant Medical College doctors embezzled 5 cr; used money on foreign trips

Mumbai: Eleven department heads of Grant Medical College in Mumbai have misappropriated funds of about ₹5 crore and used the money on foreign tours and personal expenses, according to a probe. Mumbai, India - July 26, 2022: The Grant Medical College and Sir J.J. Hospital, Byculla, which opened in May 1845 and completes 177 years this year, is set to get a museum in its 40-acre campus. The Boys’ Common Room that was converted to a storage facility after the Covid-19 pandemic struck. (HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

The state medical education department conducted the investigation, which lasted four years, and found that the 11 department heads opened accounts in various banks on behalf of their departments and collected a sum of around ₹5 crore through various means such as commission from pharma companies.

The money was then used by these department heads for foreign trips and procuring personal stuff, revealed the probe.

The state medical education minister Girish Mahajan admitted to the same in the state assembly on Friday and said that they have sought clarification from all the department heads, who are senior doctors, and will take strict action against all those found guilty in the next one month.

Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Sunil Prabhu raised the issue of misappropriation of funds by the department heads and spending them for personal use. Grant Medical College is affiliated to the JJ Group of Hospitals in the city.

The probe was ordered in November, 2019, following a complaint filed before the then public health secretary in August, 2018. Thirty-two various departments were investigated. It has come to light that 11 department heads had opened bank accounts in the name of their departments.

They then collected a sum of ₹5 crore in the form commission from pharma companies, sponsorship and charging fees on registration of doctors. Around ₹2.75 crore was spent for procuring items for personal use and foreign trips, said Mahajan.

“It is a serious offence as no permission was sought from the department. All this was done by them on their own. The accounts that were opened at nationalised and private banks have been seized and the remaining amount will be transferred to the state treasury. In the next one month, strict action will be taken against all the guilty,” Mahajan said in the lower House.

The accounts were opened at State Bank of India, Syndicate Bank, Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank and ICICI among others.

