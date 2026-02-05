Grant Road market row deepens

MUMBAI: Controversy over the proposed redevelopment of the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Market at Grant Road has escalated, with a developer whose bid was cancelled sending the BMC a legal notice challenging the rejection of its proposal. Controversy over the proposed redevelopment of the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Market at Grant Road has escalated, with a developer whose bid was cancelled sending the BMC a legal notice challenging the rejection of its proposal. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/ Hindustan Times)

In the crosshairs of this battle are vendors, mainly fish sellers, who are categorical that they are opposed to any redevelopment proposal. On January 22, HT had reported that the vendors had alleged that the BMC was forcing them to give their consent to the proposed redevelopment of the building even though it had been repaired as recently as 2022.

Meanwhile, Mark Realtors Associates, the developer whose bid was earlier rejected, claims the BMC wants to give the project to Samak Constructions (P) Ltd even though there is a writ petition of 2025 pending in Bombay High Court concerning the cancellation of the tender by the BMC.

Mark Realtors Associates, in their legal notice to the BMC’s markets department, dated January 22, said a writ petition of 2025 forms part of an ongoing legal process concerning the redevelopment of the market. Therefore, any administrative action to cancel, displace or bypass the petitioner’s proposal would be without jurisdiction.

The notice adds that the authorities appear to be relying on a redevelopment proposal submitted by M/s Samak Constructions Pvt Ltd under Regulation 33(9) (Cluster Development) for the same property currently under judicial consideration.

Amid the growing dispute, licenced vendors, mainly fish sellers, have strongly opposed any form of forced redevelopment. They have made it clear that they do not support proposals submitted by either Samak Constructions or Mark Realtors Associates, claiming both are against vendor interests, public welfare, and the prevailing regulatory framework.

The Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar Kriti Samiti (AMMKS) has submitted their objections to municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, raising legal and policy concerns relating to DCPR 2034, past rejection decisions concerning the same market, and the current structural condition of the facility, said Nayna Patil, women’s president of the AMMKS.

According to the vendors, the BMC recently completed repair and maintenance work at the market, making it structurally safe and suitable for public use. In the absence of any urgent need for redevelopment, they have questioned the push for private developer-led projects.

The objection letter also states that the redevelopment proposals lack essential safeguards such as written consent from licenced vendors, a clear rehabilitation plan, defined shop areas, and assurances on business continuity. Without transparency on these key issues, the vendors argue, the process violates principles of natural justice.

The vendors have demanded that the BMC cancel both proposals, refrain from taking further steps without vendor approval, and maintain status quo at the market.

“Lokmanya Tilak Market is not merely a place of business; it represents generations of livelihood, dignity, and survival for our community. All licensed vendors and fish vendors are united in opposing any form of forced redevelopment. This struggle is not in favour of any developer, it is for the protection of our rights and public markets. We will not accept private takeover of a market that has already been repaired and made functional,” said AMMKS president Devendra Damodar Tandel.

An official from the BMC’s markets department said, “It is a writ petition filed by Mark Realtors. Their tender was cancelled and not reconsidered. In between, we got a proposal for cluster development from Samak Constructions P Ltd and we proceeded. There are 511 vendors, of which 199 fish vendors are opposing the cluster redevelopment.”