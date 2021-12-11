Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Greens raise concern over large-scale landfill at Savarkhar wetland in Uran
Greens raise concern over large-scale landfill at Savarkhar wetland in Uran

Green activists raise alarm over a fresh massive destruction of the migratory birds destination, the Savarkhar wetland in Uran, where they claim a large-scale landfill is in progress
Green activists raise concern over destruction of migratory birds’ destinations and large-scale landfill at Savarkhar wetland in Uran. (For representational purposes only) (BACHCHAN KUMAR/ HT FILE PHOTO)
Updated on Dec 11, 2021
ByG. Mohiuddin Jeddy, Uran

Environmentalists have raised an alarm over a fresh massive destruction of the migratory birds destination, the Savarkhar wetland in Uran, where they claim a large-scale landfill is in progress.

“Scores of truckloads of earth and debris are being deposited on the 15-hectare water body and it is a serious situation,” said Dilip Koli of traditional fishing community, Paaramparik Machimar Bachao Kruti Samiti.

NatConnect Foundation and Shri Ekvira Sai Pratishtan have sent a mail to the CM, the environment department and the High Court-appointed Mangrove and Wetland committees. They have also sent the GPS photographs and video of the landfill.

There has been landfill going on in the area for some time, but the authorities have been in a denial mode, said BN Kumar, director of NatConnect Foundation.

“The burial of Uran wetlands has disturbed the fragile ecological balance here as the migratory and local birds are forced to struggle for landing places for roosting and nesting. In fact, the Karal Gram Panchayat had, in July, appealed to Uran Tehsildar to look into the landfill at Savarkhar that is causing intermittent floods in the village, said Nandkumar Pawar, head of Shri Ekvira Aai Pratishtan.

Uran Tehsildar, Bhausaheb Andhare, was not available for comment.

