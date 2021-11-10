Greens say Raigad Collector’s affidavit to NGT on Panje wetlands misleading

City-based environmentalists have contradicted Raigad Collector’s claims in his affidavit to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that the choke points at Panje wetlands have been removed and tidal water flows freely.

A day after the Collector made the claim, NGOs Shri Ekvira Aai Prartishtan and NatConnect Foundation have presented Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with the GPS photographs shot on Wednesday morning and requested the government to take immediate action.

Thackeray responded to NatConnect mail and directed Manisha Patankar Mhaiskar, principal secretary – environment, to look into the issue.

The affidavit filed by Raigad District Collector Dr Mahendra Kalyankar with the NGT’s Western Zonal Bench has claimed, quoting an inspection done by the revenue and forest officials on October 27, that the choke points have been cleared and even the security cabins have been moved away.

“None of these have happened,” said NatConnect director, BN Kumar, in his fresh missive to the CM. “The security cabins remain intact and the physical blocks on the free flow of tidal water have not been removed. This is a blatant violation and I am filing a complaint with the NGT.”

Nandakumar Pawar, head of Shri Ekvira Aai Pratishtan, alleged, “The authorities have been lethargic in implementing the environment department’s orders. This really is a serious matter as the officials are misleading everyone.”

Recording the complaints from Shri Ekvira Aai Prartishtan and NatConnect Foundation, the Collector has informed the NGT that now there is no blockage of water. The 70 sluice gates adjoining the wetland have also been lifted, he said.

The Environment Director had also directed NMSEZ to demolish the illegal security cabins. “We seem to be back to square one,” Kumar said.

Collector Kalyankar was not available for comment.

Dismissing the claims by the greens, an official from Raigad Collector office, who did not want to be named, said, “The affidavit submitted to the NGT is factual. It is based on the reports submitted by officers working on the field. We have confirmed it and the outlets have been opened.”