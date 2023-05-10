Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Groom’s car rams into dancing baraatis in Ulhasnagar, 11 hurt

Groom’s car rams into dancing baraatis in Ulhasnagar, 11 hurt

ByN K Gupta
May 10, 2023 12:56 AM IST

Eleven members of a wedding party were injured after the groom's brother-in-law drove into them while they were dancing in Ulhasnagar. The driver has not been arrested yet.

ULHASNAGAR: Eleven members of a wedding party, dancing in celebrations, suffered injuries after the groom’s car rammed into them at Ulhasnagar on Monday, according to police officials. The car was being driven by the groom’s brother-in-law Vishal Suresh Ludhwani, 31, a resident of Ulhasnagar.

The incident took place at Pravin International Hotel, Shantinagar area of Ulhasnagar in the afternoon. Police sources said that the groom along with baraatis approached the hotel and the driver drove the car while the groom was dancing with baraatis. “Our investigation found that the accused stepped on the accelerator instead of pressing the brake of the car which led to the mishap,” said Mahesh Bandgar, assistant police inspector of central police station.

The baraatis were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Out of eleven, five people were discharged after first-aid, three were being treated in Ulhasnagar-based hospital, two in critical condition were transferred to a Mumbai hospital while one is likely to be discharged today.

A case was lodged under sections 279(rash driving) 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others), 337(Whoever causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life, or the personal safety of others), 338 (grievous hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life, or the personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and 184 (dangerous driving)

of the Motor Vehicle Act.

API Bandgar said, “We have issued a notice to the accused to appear in the police station for recording the statement. The accused has not been arrested yet.”

Police sources said that a total of 50 baraatis attended the wedding ceremony which was completed but the reception was scheduled later which was cancelled after the mishap.

