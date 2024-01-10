close_game
Mumbai News

Guardian minister announces art competition on Ram in BMC schools

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 10, 2024 08:22 AM IST

Mumbai's guardian minister has announced an art competition on Lord Ram and his life to be held in 1,146 BMC schools ahead of the Ram Mandir inauguration on January 22.

Mumbai: Ahead of the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, guardian minister (Mumbai Suburban), on Tuesday announced an art competition on the Hindu god Ram and his life to be held in all the 1,146 BMC schools in Mumbai between January 10-17.

Titled ‘Maryada Purushottam Shriram Jeevan Charitra,’ the competition will be in the fields of painting, essay, poetry, and drama, with themes and topics related to Ram.

“The competition aims to introduce the younger generation to the inspiring qualities, skills, and ideals of Bhagwan Shri Ramchandra and the concept of Ramrajya,” said Lodha, who conceptualized the competition. “Bhagwan Shriram stands as an ideal for the entire society, consistently adhering to the commands of his parents and epitomizing ideal brotherly love. Through this competition, children will gain insights into these aspects.”

For example, the painting competition includes topics such as creating the Shriram Temple of my Dreams, My Superhero, Veer Hanuman, The Defeat of Ravana, and Ram Setu.

