Gurudwara to bring in New Year with 3-day spiritual program

Navi Mumbai The Sikh community of Navi Mumbai will be ringing in New Year 2023 by listening to spiritual discourses and recitations. A 3-day spiritual event has been scheduled to ensure that youngsters celebrate the advent of New Year by attending holistic activities as against partying and clubbing.

The program - Nava Saal Guru De Naal – Gurbani Kirtan Samagam is to be celebrated on December 30, 31 and 1 January 2023 at Tandel Ground, near Seawoods.

“It has become a common practice among the youth to celebrate the advent of New Year by going to a club or partying. The primary motive of the community hosting the event is to ensure that youngsters find better means of celebrating the New Year,” said general secretary S Mehar Singh Randhawa.

The 3-day activity was initiated in the year 2009 and over the years the community has been consistently planning their programs by clubbing various historical events.

In 2017, the 3-day program was clubbed with 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh and likewise in 2019 the celebrations were held to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Sahib.

“We started out this activity on a very small scale within the municipal ground situated in Sanpada. But now the turnout has seen exponential increase with participation from sadh sangat and managing committees of different organisations, sewak Jathas, Singh Sabha and Gurudwaras of not just Navi Mumbai, but Mumbai and Thane regions as well,” Randhawa added.

This time, the community has invited Hazoori Ragi Jathas and Kathakaar from Harmandir Sahib (The Golden Temple) Amritsar, Punjab, to deliver discourse on Guru Granth Sahib. Free community kitchen, along with medical check-ups, will be run during all three days.