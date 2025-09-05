Mumbai: On the occasion of Eid-e-Milad on Friday, the Haji Ali and Mahim dargahs will display nine revered relics of Prophet Mohammed, which are expected to draw hundreds of thousands of devotees. Haji Ali and Mahim dargahs to display Prophet’s Holy relics on Eid-e-Milad

More than 200,000 visitors are expected to arrive at Haji Ali alone, while several thousand more will gather at the Mahim dargah. Both shrines claim to preserve sacred and blessed strands of the Prophet’s hair, which will be among the relics exhibited.

At Haji Ali, the Ziyarat Moo-e-Mubarak (the Prophet’s hair from his head), encased in glass, will be shown from 2 pm to 6 pm after the Zohar namaaz. The Mahim dargah will have eight relics—Moo-e-Mubarak (head hair), Zulf-e-Mubarak (side facial hair), Resha-mubarak (beard hair), beaded mala, Asa-e-Mubarak (stick), Imama Sharif (turban), Nalain-e-Mubarak and Qadmain-e-Mubarak (footwear and footprints on stone)—on display between 5 am and 7.30 am. There will be a separate queue for ladies.

Muslims hold these holy relics in high reverence, viewing them as tabarrukat (blessings) to gain spiritual solace and devotion. These hairs are often displayed in mosques and shrines for people to seek blessings, a practice known as ziyarat.

Suhail Khandwani, managing trustee of both dargahs, explained that these relics date back to the Prophet’s time and are shown to devotees as part of the Eid-e-Milad observance. “This day is celebrated because when Prophet Mohammed came 1,400 years ago, he gave us all rituals and rites, the Haj, zakat, fasting, and Eid. Milad means birth of the Prophet,” he said. Khandwani added that the display timings carry a symbolic meaning: the relics at Mahim are presented at 5 am, the time of the Prophet’s birth, while the evening viewing at Haji Ali is limited to one relic.

Among the most significant relics are the Prophet’s hair, Moo-e-Mubarak, which devotees believe grow and multiply every year. These are then distributed to mosques while ensuring the authenticity of the original source is preserved.

Sabir Sayed, director of operations at the Mahim dargah, noted that Eid-e-Milad marks both the birth and death anniversary of Prophet Mohammed, though the focus is on celebrating his birth. “This is because spiritually, our Prophet is still present with us. These relics have been passed down for more than 1,450 years, from forefathers to us,” he said.

Ghulam Ali, an administrator at the Mahim dargah, added that the relics on display have been preserved through generations of the Imran Dhorajiwala family. “They will be brought out for viewing for devotees only for a day. The permanent relic, Moo-e-Mubarak, remains in a glass casket locked in a secure room. Over time, the length and number of hairs also increase, and that is how we have managed to pass it on,” he added.

During the viewing, people often recite prayers, such as Durud Sharif (salutations upon the Prophet), and make supplications. There are specific etiquettes for showing reverence when viewing Moo-e-Mubarak, including maintaining proper order and not touching the hair.