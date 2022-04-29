Hanuman Chalisa row: Court rejects Rana couple's plea for homemade food in jail
A magistrate's court in Mumbai on Friday rejected independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana's applications seeking home food in jail. The couple, who were arrested last Saturday after their call to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside Shiv Sena supremo and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's family residence ‘Matoshree’, filed applications for homemade food on Thursday.
Even though the couple dropped their call to chant later, they were held and booked under Indian Penal Code 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 34 (common intention), and section 135 (violation of prohibitory orders of police) of the Maharashtra Police Act, on April 23.
The Ranas are currently in judicial custody. While Navneet is lodged in Byculla women's prison in Mumbai, Ravi is in Taloja jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.
Earlier in the day, it was reported that the bail pleas of the Rana couple will be heard on Saturday (April 30) after Mumbai Police filed its reply in the case in the trial court.
(With inputs from ANI, PTI)
UP ministers barred from accepting gifts above ₹5,000
LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh's ministers have been barred from accepting any gift/present or memento above ₹5,000, as per the code of conduct circulated among them. Under the provisions of the code of conduct, the ministers have been asked to give up ownership, management or running of the trade with which he/she has remained connected. Ministers or their family members are also expected to not accept any political or religious contribution.
Mercury soars above 41°C in many parts of Pune district
Friday reported different weather conditions for Pune city. While most parts reported day temperature over 41 degrees Celsius, the southwest and south part reported very light rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning, according to the weather department. According to the India Meteorological Department, from 2011 till 2021, the highest maximum temperature reported at Shivajinagar in Pune was 43 degrees Celsius in 2019. Other parts of the city reported higher day temperatures.
UP ATS arrests Bangladeshi national illegally staying at Darul Uloom Deoband
UP Anti-Terror Squad arrested a Bangladeshi national living in Darul Uloom hostel of Deoband, Saharanpur, on fake identity for the past many years, said senior police officials here on Friday. The police said the ATS recovered a photocopy of Bangladeshi passport and its currency from the accused. A UP ATS press note stated that the accused has been identified as a resident of Cumilla district of Chattogram division in Bangladesh, 25, Talha Taluqdar Bin Farrukh.
HC orders increase in superannuation age of teaching staff at Meerut’s agri university
PRAYAGRAJ The Allahabad high court has directed the state government to get the statute of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology, Meerut altered so as to provide increase in age of superannuation of the members of teaching staff. In the writ petition, Dr Devendra Narain Mishra, a professor at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology, demanded increase in retirement age from 62 to 65 on several grounds.
BMC to compulsorily test ILI, SARI patients for Covid
Mumbai With the city seeing a rise in Covid cases earlier this week, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has instructed ward-level health officers to make Covid testing compulsory for people with influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI). On April 26, the city breached the 100-mark with 102 Covid cases after 57 days. On February 27, the city had last reported 103 cases after which the numbers stayed in double digits.
