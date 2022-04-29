Hanuman Chalisa row: Bail pleas of Rana couple to be heard tomorrow
- The Ranas were arrested on Saturday after they gave a call to chant the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' here.
The bail applications of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana will be heard on Saturday after police filed its reply in the case in the trial court.
A day ago, the independent lawmaker couple filed applications before a court seeking home food in prison.
The Ranas eventually dropped their plan, but were arrested under various sections of the IPC, including those related to sedition and promoting enmity between different groups.
They are currently in judicial custody. While Navneet is lodged in Byculla women's prison, her husband, who is MLA from Badnera in eastern Maharashtra, is in Taloja jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.
Army aspirant dies by suicide in Haryana’s Bhiwani district
A 23-year-old army aspirant died by suicide at a government school in a village of Bhiwani district on Thursday, police said. Also read: Heatwaves surge across India. Weather office says will get hotter in next 5 days Investigating officer Virender Singh of Mundhal check-post said the youngster hung himself from a tree at the same ground where he used to run for the past several years, practising for the army recruitment drive.
Street art breathes life into Ashram underpass
Delhi's Ashram underpass, connecting Bhogal with New Friends Colony on Mathura Road, is finally open. The stretch is a sight for sore eyes, thanks to the artworks portraying vibrant glimpses of wildlife. Painted by a team of 15, including artist Ashish Kushwaha who headed the work, the entire stretch took “two-three months” to finish. Regular commuters find it a “remarkable change” from what was once a mundane route.
Three Karnataka persons among five held for killing man in Palghar
With the arrest of five persons, including three from Kalaburagi in Karnataka, police in Maharashtra's Palghar district claimed to have cracked the murder case of a man, whose body was recovered recently on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. During the probe, it came to light that the 52-year-old victim, Amarji Gammira Balai was murdered on April 12 as a result of some dispute, police said. The police registered a missing person's report and launched a probe.
Bengaluru acid attack: Victim was stalked for years, rejected marriage proposals
A 24-year-old woman has sustained serious burn injuries after her stalker allegedly threw acid on her on Thursday night. On Thursday, after the final rejection, he came prepared to teach her a lesson. According to the police, a day before the accused had warned the victim of dire consequences if she didn't adhere to his demands. Scared of the repercussions of his threat, on Thursday morning she left home for work with her father.
Bus conductor charred to death as three buses catch fire in Punjab’s Bathinda district
A conductor was burnt to death after three buses parked at the Bhagta Bhai Ka town of Bathinda district caught fire mysteriously late on Thursday night. Also read: Brutal heatwave sweeps India, mercury past 45-mark amid power crisis: 10 points The bus conductor, Gurdev Singh, was sleeping in one of the vehicles when the incident occurred at the bus stand, 40km from the Bathinda district headquarters. The services of forensic experts have also been requisitioned.
