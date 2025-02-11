Menu Explore
HC calls for report on Haji Ali Juice Centre trademark infringement row

ByKaruna Nidhi
Feb 11, 2025 08:26 AM IST

A single-judge bench of justice Manish Pitale directed the court receiver to file a report on whether Haji Ali Fresh Fruit Juices continued to use the “Haji Ali” name despite being directed not to

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court recently noted there was prima facie evidence of Kerala-based Haji Ali Fresh Fruit Juices “wilfully disobeying” its orders over a trademark dispute with Mumbai’s iconic Haji Ali Juice Centre.

Asma Farid Noorani, the owner of Mumbai’s 54-year-old Haji Ali Juice Centre, has filed trademark dispute cases against several outlets across the country that allegedly used the name of his establishment without authorisation. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT)
A single-judge bench of justice Manish Pitale directed the court receiver to file a report on whether Haji Ali Fresh Fruit Juices continued to use the “Haji Ali” name despite being directed not to.

“The conduct of the respondent prima facie shows that they have been wilfully disobeying the ad-interim order of this court despite having been executed and the papers being served upon them,” ⁠the bench noted on February 4.

Asma Farid Noorani, the owner of Mumbai’s 54-year-old Haji Ali Juice Centre, has filed trademark dispute cases against several outlets across the country that allegedly used the name of his establishment without authorisation.

In 2022, a Vijaywada-based outlet, also named Haji Ali Fresh Fruit Juices, was restrained from using the name and label, with the court ruling that it was deceptively similar to Haji Ali Juice Centre and likely to cause confusion among consumers.

The February 4 order of the high court pertains to a Kerala-based outlet named Haji Ali Fresh Fruit Juices. Noorani claimed that his company had a franchise agreement with the Kerala-based outlet but it was terminated in 2023. Despite that, it continued using the “Haji Ali” name, his petition said.

The court had granted interim relief to Noorani in October 2023 and restrained the outlet from using the Haji Ali name. It also directed Haji Ali Fresh Fruit Juices to delist its servings from food delivery platforms such as Zomato and Swiggy. The court receiver also recorded that sign boards, pamphlets and menu cards bearing the Haji Ali name were seized on the outlet’s premises and sealed.

However, in the third week of September 2024, Noorani discovered that the company was still using the Haji Ali name and label despite the court orders. He also alleged that the company was still marketing its services on various online platforms, including Zomato and Swiggy. Noorani contended that the company’s actions were in complete breach of the court’s previous orders and, therefore, was a case of trademark infringement.

Moreover, Noorani highlighted that the owner of Haji Ali Fresh Fruit Juices has never appeared in court, which has led to certain ambiguity regarding their identity. Taking note of the contention, the court directed the company to disclose the names and addresses of its owners within a week.

The court also said that by refusing to accept its summons, the company was “showing scant regard for the process of the court”. It directed the court receiver to submit a report with details of the violations of the court order by March 4.

