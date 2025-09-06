MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of a 26-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a 20-year-old college student on a suburban train last year. HC denies bail to man arrested for raping college student on local train

Justice Amit Borkar, while hearing the application of the accused, Sundar Ravnesh Naidu, observed that the allegations against him were of a “grave and serious nature” and that releasing him at this stage would send a wrong signal to society, especially given the safety concerns of women commuters.

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred on June 14, 2023, when the victim was travelling in the ladies’ compartment of a CSMT–Panvel train. An unknown man allegedly entered the compartment, misbehaved with her, used abusive language, and assaulted her. Based on the complaint, the accused allegedly pulled down the victim’s pants and sexually assaulted her before getting off at the Masjid Bunder station. Following the incident, an FIR was registered at the CSMT Government Railway Police Station.

The prosecution opposed the accused’s bail plea, pointing to CCTV footage and the victim’s testimony, which identified Naidu as the perpetrator. An independent witness also gave a statement that corroborated the victim’s version.

Naidu’s lawyer argued that he had been falsely implicated, citing lack of medical evidence and discrepancies in timings of the CCTV footage. The defence also highlighted that the accused has been in custody for over a year and the trial, involving 21 witnesses, was unlikely to conclude soon.

Rejecting these arguments, the court held that the victim’s consistent testimony, supported by corroborative material, was sufficient at this stage. “The gravity of the offence cannot be overlooked… such acts raise serious concerns regarding the safety and security of women commuters,” Justice Borkar said while dismissing the bail plea.