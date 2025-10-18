HC denies bail to Panvel man accused of beheading acquaintance over ₹57,000 dispute

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has refused bail to a 32-year-old Panvel resident accused of beheading an acquaintance over a financial dispute and dismembering the body before disposing of it.

Justice Amit Borkar, while rejecting the bail plea of Shafiq Ali Haider, observed that “the seriousness of the charge, the nature of the evidence, and the manner in which the offence is alleged to have been committed leave little scope for grant of bail.”

Haider was arrested by the Panvel City police on June 28, 2023, for allegedly killing Mohamed Aslam Harshad, after the latter demanded repayment of ₹57,000 he had lent him. The incident took place on the night of June 27, 2023.

According to investigators, Haider attacked Harshad with a fish-cutting blade, beheaded him, and later dismembered the body. Police said he disposed of the remains with the help of a local resident, whom he misled by claiming his goat had died and paid ₹200 to assist in getting rid of the “dead goat.”

Haider approached the high court after the sessions court in Panvel rejected his bail plea, arguing that the case was based solely on circumstantial evidence and lacked direct proof of his involvement.

However, the high court noted that the evidence on record sufficiently established a prima facie case against him. CCTV footage showed the deceased last seen with Haider, and later captured Haider transporting a heavy gunny bag on a scooter.

“The recovery of the torso and head of the deceased at the instance of the applicant adds another strong circumstance connecting him with the offence,” Justice Borkar said, adding that Haider had offered no explanation for how he knew where the remains were concealed.

Concluding that the chain of circumstances “unerringly” pointed to Haider’s involvement in the crime, the court refused to grant him bail.