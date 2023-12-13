HC dismiss contempt plea against Shweta Tiwari filed by husband

Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday dismissed a contempt petition against actress Shweta Tiwari filed by her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli, alleging her non-compliance with a September 2021 HC order granting him visitation and access rights to meet their son. (HT Archives)

A bench of justice Revati Mohite Dere and justice Gauri Godse dismissed the petition despite objections from Kohli, who approached the court in person.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“The petition is completely misconceived. We will pass an order dismissing the petition on merit. We cannot grant the prayers you have sought. File a proper application before the family court,” the bench said.

The court has further granted Kohli six weeks to approach the family court. Further, it also allowed Kohli access to his child in the meantime, as per the terms of the earlier order. Kohli has access to his child for thirty minutes of virtual access during the weekdays and two hours of physical access on weekends. The parties will determine the visit’s modalities.

Kohli and Tiwari got married to each other in July 2013, and a son was born to them in 2016. Later, both separated over matrimonial disputes and started living in two different wings of the same building in Kandivali. In December 2020, Kohli approached the high court, seeking custody of his minor child. The court, while upholding the custody of Tiwari, had allowed Kohli access to the son for a limited period.